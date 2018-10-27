Leicester City helicopter crash - latest

Alistair Mann, who commentated on Leicester v West Ham, live on Match of the Day:

“Those of you who have been to Leicester in the past few years know it is fairly common place for the chairman’s helicopter to land on the centre of the pitch around half an hour after the game finishes. A few minutes after it goes up and takes him to wherever he wants to go. This was the situation again this evening.

“Within seconds of it taking off and going above the stand and over the top of the ground it appears to have reached some difficulties and it appears to have come down. The impression I get is it came down beyond the car parks that are immediately around the vicinity of the stadium.

“Apparently there was smoke initially and then like a pop and then it seems to have become engulfed in flames. Look, we don’t know who was on board at this stage and we don’t know for sure those who got on to the helicopter but ordinarily it takes the chairman’s family or members of it. We can’t confirm if he was on board or if members of his family were on board.

“I’m led to believe it’s a two-person crew and I believe that was the case this evening but we really don’t know for sure who was on board. Because there was a game on tonight, the emergency services were in the vicinity. There was a very quick reaction and lots of police and ambulances very quickly on the scene to control the situation. It is a very, very serious situation but we really don’t know the extent of it at the moment.”