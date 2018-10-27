Leicester City helicopter crash - latest
Summary
- Helicopter crashed after taking off from inside the ground
- It is not known if club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was in the helicopter when it came down
- Leicester issue statement saying they are assisting Police and Emergency Services
Live Reporting
By Emma Sanders
All times stated are UK
Incredible title achievement
Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha bought the club in 2010 for £39m and, after Leicester were promoted from the Championship in 2014, said he would spend £180m to get them into European competition in three years.
Leicester City went on to win the Premier League title in one of the greatest sporting stories of all time following Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Chelsea in May 2016.
Claudio Ranieri's side started the campaign as 5,000-1 outsiders for the title after almost being relegated the season before.
They lost just three league games in what was described as a "fairytale" and the "most unlikely triumph in the history of team sport".
Schmeichel at the scene
One witness said he saw Leicester's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel run out towards the crashed helicopter.
He had earlier captained the side during their 1-1 draw with West Ham in the Premier League.
Premier League title
The Srivaddhanaprabha family are well loved by the Leicester City community, largely in part to their involvement in the incredible season in which they were crowned champions of England in 2016.
Following that, the club's vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha - the son of billionaire club owner and chairman Vichai - said Leicester City's Premier League title set a new standard for the whole of football and provided "inspiration for the whole world".
Hoddle in 'serious condition'
Earlier this afternoon, Former England manager Glenn Hoddle was taken ill and is in hospital in a "serious condition".
The full report on that is here.
Eye witness account
One witness said it appeared "the tail propeller wasn't working, putting it into a spin".
Freelance photographer Ryan Brown was covering the game and saw the helicopter clear the King Power stadium before it crashed.
He told BBC Radio 5 live: "Literally the engine stopped and I turned around, and it made a bit of a whirring noise.
"It turned silent, blades started spinning and then there was a big bang."
He said when he ran to the scene "there was a huge fireball" and it looked like the helicopter had crashed in an industrial park next to the stadium.
Latest report
Sky Sports are reporting that Leicester City vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha was also NOT on board the helicopter.
They earlier said Jon Rudkin, the Director of Football at Leicester City was also NOT on board.
Statement from EMAS
East Midlands Ambulance Service have issued a statement on Twitter advising members of the public to stay away from the area.
Who are Leicester's owners?
Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha bought Leicester in 2010, with the club winning promotion to the top flight four years later and claiming the Premier League title in 2015-16.
The Thai billionaire is worth $4.9bn (£3.8bn), according to Forbes.
Srivaddhanaprabha owns the King Power duty free chain which lends its name to the club's stadium.
Eye witness account
Alistair Mann, who commentated on Leicester v West Ham, live on Match of the Day:
“Those of you who have been to Leicester in the past few years know it is fairly common place for the chairman’s helicopter to land on the centre of the pitch around half an hour after the game finishes. A few minutes after it goes up and takes him to wherever he wants to go. This was the situation again this evening.
“Within seconds of it taking off and going above the stand and over the top of the ground it appears to have reached some difficulties and it appears to have come down. The impression I get is it came down beyond the car parks that are immediately around the vicinity of the stadium.
“Apparently there was smoke initially and then like a pop and then it seems to have become engulfed in flames. Look, we don’t know who was on board at this stage and we don’t know for sure those who got on to the helicopter but ordinarily it takes the chairman’s family or members of it. We can’t confirm if he was on board or if members of his family were on board.
“I’m led to believe it’s a two-person crew and I believe that was the case this evening but we really don’t know for sure who was on board. Because there was a game on tonight, the emergency services were in the vicinity. There was a very quick reaction and lots of police and ambulances very quickly on the scene to control the situation. It is a very, very serious situation but we really don’t know the extent of it at the moment.”
Match of the Day statement
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker on tonight's show:
“We would normally come on air and tell you about the games we can look forward to seeing in the show. This though is no ordinary Saturday.
“First, everyone at Match of the Day sends our best wishes to Glenn Hoddle who collapsed working for BT Sport. Glenn was transferred to a hospital in London and his condition is described as serious. But we are told he is currently receiving specialist treatment and responding well.
“His family have thanked everyone for their support and our thoughts are with them and with Glenn.
“Then after Leicester played West Ham this evening, the helicopter owned by the Leicester chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha took off from the pitch at the King Power Stadium and a few seconds later crashed outside the ground.
“Clearly this is a breaking story and we’ll do our best to keep you updated during the programme."
Eye witness account
More from BBC Commentator Ian Stringer:
"I have seen staff, backroom staff and first team in tears here his evening. The reception area is described as silent, people looking around and crying and not knowing what to do and consoling each other.
"The accident happened close to the corner of one of the car parks here, no confirmation who is on the helicopter, no confirmation on any injuries sustained. It's really quiet here, its eerie, I can hear sirens in the background.
"I’m a local guy, followed football club for 10 years, I remembering them taking over. I said hello to them in native tongue, their face lit up. I have generated relationships with them, seen them in Thailand in Bangkok in their home surrounding, they are really nice people.
"The chairman looked at me today on the way to the executive box and said ‘hello and good afternoon’, I said ‘good luck’ he said ’thank you’. We were keeping a close eye on him because of the nature of today’s game and it is really eerie around Leicester at the minute this evening."
Some words of support from footballers from Leicester City and other clubs on social media:
Eye witness account
More from BBC Commentator Ian Stringer:
"While clearly and stopping short of suggesting who may be on helicopter, the routine I have seen hundreds of times is the chairman walk out in the middle of the pitch, sometimes with a guest or family, sometimes here with his son. I didn’t see the son there today, but the chairman would then get in the helicopter and take off and up it will go. There are two helicopters that the chairman and family have access to.
"I left the stadium an hour ago, the helicopter was there glistening and white in the middle of the green turf under flood lights as it always is.
"This is a very close football club, tightly knit group of people. Remember they pulled off the greatest sports story ever at this stadium when they lifted the premier league trophy. The Thai owners brought success. It is a tightly knit club and the possibility of injuries to any of their own are going to cause massive amounts of stress.
"They are consoling themselves, hugging and bringing each other comfort and strength."
Latest report
Post update
BBC Commentator Ian Stringer: “I have spoken to an eye witness, it was the Leicester City chairman’s helicopter. We do not know if the chairman was in the helicopter. It took off as I have seen it do hundreds of times. The Thai owner is a successful, wealthy man, who arrives and leaves by helicopter."
"It lands and leaves from the pitch like it does every a game. There are reports it took off as normal and flew over the west stand, as it went over the stand, an eye witness, who is a former Leicester City player and spoke to me on the way out, was very shaken and did not not want to talk on record, said it just dropped out of the sky and hit the ground and there was a big fireball."