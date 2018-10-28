Leicester City helicopter crash - latest reaction
Summary
- Leicester owner's helicopter crashes outside stadium
- BBC told Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was in helicopter
- Not known how many other people were on board
- Crash occurred after Leicester draw with West Ham
- Club will issue statement in due course
Live Reporting
By Alistair Magowan
All times stated are UK
'Many people are in tears'
Sam Fisher, BBC News, at the King Power Stadium: “There has been a steady flow of people wearing Leicester City shirts and hats this morning. Despite the number of fans gathered here, it’s very quiet.
“Lots of children are also here with their parents laying flowers outside the ground.
“Many people have been in tears as they approach stadium and they’ve all been consoling each other.”
Club assisting police investigation
For those of you wondering if there is any more news forthcoming, I'd urge patience.
Understandably, it is a complicated picture at the King Power Stadium as authorities investigate what has happened. Leicester City say they are assisting Leicestershire Police and will issue a statement once more information has been confirmed.
'People arriving at stadium in numbers'
Ian Stringer
BBC Radio Leicester Sport at King Power Stadium
People are starting to arrive in more and more numbers, by the dozens now. A small memorial has been set up outside of turnstiles 54 and 57, which is next to the club shop.
There is a memorial which has been gated off and there is a picture of Ganesha, who is an important Hindu figure. Next to that there are lots of bunches of flowers laid and propped up against the stadium. I can see two dozen people standing by the memorial and looking, simply looking, and not knowing how to react and how to deal with what’s going on.
There is only a small section of the ground that is open. There is a police cordon to my left and the crash site is behind that, no more than 400-500 yards away.
Owner using a helicopter a regular occurrence
The outpouring of support has come from around the football world and beyond. At King Power Stadium, fans are struggling to come to terms with the news and have started to pay their tributes.
For those of you not familiar with the circumstances surrounding the crash, it is worth pointing out that Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha travels to homes games via helicopter on a regular basis, landing and taking off on the pitch.
Gary Lineker among those to send support
Crash leads to huge reaction in football
The crash has understandably led to a huge reaction in the football world and globally, not least because of Leicester's fairytale Premier League win in 2016.
They were 5,000-1 to win the title that season, but confounded all the odds, and gave hope to everyone that their team could take on the giants of football and win. It was a story where many fans from other teams took Leicester into their hearts.
Owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has been a cornerstone of Leicester's success, and now this. A terrible course of events which will shake the club and football to its core.
What do we know so far?
The police investigation is under way into what happened at King Power Stadium but here is what we know so far:
Leicester City helicopter crash latest
Morning. It's a dark day for football after the terrible news last night of the Leicester City owner's helicopter crashing outside the King Power Stadium following the draw with West Ham.
Details are still emerging about what happened, and we will attempt to keep you updated with information from official and trusted sources, while reflecting how the news has shocked football.