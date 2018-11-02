Premier League news conferences

In his programme notes ahead of Sunday's game against Everton, Jose Mourinho said he expected Manchester United to be in a different position at the end of December to the one they were in at the time of writing.
Given they were 10th, it was hardly saying much and led to cruel jibes United were heading downwards, not up.
Mourinho has clarified his comments this morning - and the implication is he has not given up on the title.
He said: "When you are outside the top four I don't
think you should speak about the title race. When you are top four – which I
believe we are going to be - you can look up, see the distance, look to the
fixtures, to the calendar, you can look to the situation at the moment,
injuries, suspension, form and then you can feel it.
"In this moment we are
outside top four so the point is now to get the points we need to try and be in
the end of December, like I expect to be, in a better position than we are in
now at this moment."
Can Manchester United win the title?
Bournemouth v Man Utd (Sat, 12:30 GMT)
Manchester United
Jose Mourinho was asked the big question at the end of his press conference.
This was his answer: "When you are outside top four, you should not speak about title race. "When you are top four, which I believe we are going to be, then you can look up
see the distance and look at the situation. At the moment, injuries, suspension
and form.
"The aim now is to get the points we need try to be at end of December
in a better position than we are at the moment."
'Bournemouth's form doesn't surprise me' - Mourinho
Bournemouth v Man Utd (Sat, 12:30 GMT)
Manchester United
Bournemouth are currently sixth in the table, two places above Manchester United (three points behind)
Mourinho said of the south coast side: "Not really surprised. Their story is a story that doesn’t surprise me.
After promotion was the season of being a PL team and staying.
"Now they want
more than stability and are fighting for EL position. Top four is a very difficult
target. Fantastic work, great stability.
"Same manager, clinical scouting work.
I wouldn’t say big surprise."
'Mood is fine after positive weeks' - Mourinho
Bournemouth v Man Utd (Sat, 12:30 GMT)
Manchester United
"The mood is fine. Our last couple of weeks was positive. Second-half
against Newcastle, Chelsea," Mourinho said.
"Juventus was really hard and team fought hard. Not
a negative performance. Another positive performance against Everton and in
some moments really positive."
Valencia fit; Fellaini & Dalot out; Lingard and Sanchez in contention
Bournemouth v Man United (Sat, 12:30 GMT)
Manchester United
Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia is available to face Bournemouth on Saturday.
Manager Jose Mourinho said: "I saw a funny post from him. He says he ‘work, work, work, work’. He
should also say ‘alone, I am injured and cannot train with the team’.
"It looked
like he was working really hard. He was.
"But it was without the ball and the
team. Fellaini and Dalot are still missing. Jesse (Lingard) and Alexis
(Sanchez) are in much better position than last week. Now after one good week
of work they are ready to play."
Two Man Utd players 'ready'
Bournemouth V Man Utd (Sat, 12:30GMT)
Manchester United have tweeted that two members of their squad are "ready".
Manchester United sit eighth in the Premier League and Jose Mourinho has been asked if he plans to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.
He said: "We have to focus on ourselves and what we have now and get better
results.
"It is very difficult to go to Stamford Bridge and do better.
"We had
three in our pocket and left with one. We need to focus on ourselves, with the
potential and problems we have. We are outside the top four now."
'We will be in a better position' - Mourinho
Plenty still to come from Jose Mourinho.
The Manchester United manager was asked about his view of where the club will be at end of the year.
And Reds fans may be pleased with the positive response.
"We will be in a better position," he said. "At the end of the season you play 19
matches at home and 19 away. Doesn’t matter when.
"The way fixtures are coming
sometimes have an influence. Now we have double fixtures away, Bournemouth/Man
City, Juve before Manchester City, Valencia away before Liverpool. In this period we are
away to three biggest contenders for the title. By the end of December we will
not be in the position we are now."
'I was 100% not guilty' - Mourinho
Bournemouth v Man Utd (Sat, 12:30 GMT)
Earlier this week Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho learned he would not be punished by the Football Association after the club successfully contested a charge that he swore in Portuguese during the win over Newcastle.
Speaking this morning, Mourinho said: "The reason why I asked club and lawyers to appeal was that
I was 100% that I was not guilty. You never know how it ends. I am pleased but
I have to respect the process and wait for what happens next."
'Hardest week of my life' - Jamie Vardy
Cardiff City v Leicester City (Sat 15:00 GMT)
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has just spoken publicly for the first time since the death of the club's owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in a helicopter crash.
He told Sky Sports: "It has been without doubt the hardest week of my life
"I still can't believe it has happened.
"Top [Srivaddhanaprabha, the chairman's son] knows whatever he needs, everyone is with him and we need to continue that now and make Vichai proud."
Bournemouth v Man Utd (Sat, 12:30 GMT)
Romelu Lukaku is expected to return to the starting line-up against Bournemouth, after being dropped for Manchester United's last league game against Everton.
It’s a big week ahead, with trips to Bournemouth, Juventus and Manchester City before the international break.
The pressure on Mourinho has eased over the last couple of weeks. It could be back if results don’t go well this week.
Mourinho up first
Bournemouth v Man Utd (Sat, 12:30 GMT)
I've got a jam-packed day of Premier League manager pressers to bring you.
Jose Mourinho and his Manchester United squad's trip to the south coast to play Bournemouth is first up on the agenda from 9:30 GMT.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp then follows as he speaks to the media before his side's trip to Arsenal in the Saturday late game (17:30 GMT).
There will also be injury updates and team news from Tottenham, Chelsea and more.
So strap yourselves in as we journey around a bunch of conference rooms at training grounds and stadiums across the land, as managers are confronted with giant, fluffy microphones - and hundreds of questions.
Simon Stone
Simon Stone
