Premier League news conferences

In his programme notes ahead of Sunday's game against Everton, Jose Mourinho said he expected Manchester United to be in a different position at the end of December to the one they were in at the time of writing.

Given they were 10th, it was hardly saying much and led to cruel jibes United were heading downwards, not up.

Mourinho has clarified his comments this morning - and the implication is he has not given up on the title.

He said: "When you are outside the top four I don't think you should speak about the title race. When you are top four – which I believe we are going to be - you can look up, see the distance, look to the fixtures, to the calendar, you can look to the situation at the moment, injuries, suspension, form and then you can feel it.

"In this moment we are outside top four so the point is now to get the points we need to try and be in the end of December, like I expect to be, in a better position than we are in now at this moment."