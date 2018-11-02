Mourinho

Premier League news conferences

Summary

  1. Jose Mourinho first manager to speak on eve of weekend fixtures
  2. Bournemouth v Man Utd (Sat, 12:30 GMT)
  1. Jose expects

    Bournemouth v Man Utd (12:30, GMT)

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    In his programme notes ahead of Sunday's game against Everton, Jose Mourinho said he expected Manchester United to be in a different position at the end of December to the one they were in at the time of writing.

    Given they were 10th, it was hardly saying much and led to cruel jibes United were heading downwards, not up.

    Mourinho has clarified his comments this morning - and the implication is he has not given up on the title.

    He said: "When you are outside the top four I don't think you should speak about the title race. When you are top four – which I believe we are going to be - you can look up, see the distance, look to the fixtures, to the calendar, you can look to the situation at the moment, injuries, suspension, form and then you can feel it.

    "In this moment we are outside top four so the point is now to get the points we need to try and be in the end of December, like I expect to be, in a better position than we are in now at this moment."

    Mourinho
    Copyright: Getty Images
  2. Can Manchester United win the title?

    Bournemouth v Man Utd (Sat, 12:30 GMT)

    Manchester United

    Jose Mourinho was asked the big question at the end of his press conference.

    This was his answer: "When you are outside top four, you should not speak about title race. "When you are top four, which I believe we are going to be, then you can look up see the distance and look at the situation. At the moment, injuries, suspension and form.

    "The aim now is to get the points we need try to be at end of December in a better position than we are at the moment."

  3. 'Bournemouth's form doesn't surprise me' - Mourinho

    Bournemouth v Man Utd (Sat, 12:30 GMT)

    Manchester United

    Bournemouth are currently sixth in the table, two places above Manchester United (three points behind)

    Mourinho said of the south coast side: "Not really surprised. Their story is a story that doesn’t surprise me. After promotion was the season of being a PL team and staying.

    "Now they want more than stability and are fighting for EL position. Top four is a very difficult target. Fantastic work, great stability.

    "Same manager, clinical scouting work. I wouldn’t say big surprise."

    Howe and Mourinho
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. 'Mood is fine after positive weeks' - Mourinho

    Bournemouth v Man Utd (Sat, 12:30 GMT)

    Manchester United

    "The mood is fine. Our last couple of weeks was positive. Second-half against Newcastle, Chelsea," Mourinho said.

    "Juventus was really hard and team fought hard. Not a negative performance. Another positive performance against Everton and in some moments really positive."

  5. Valencia fit; Fellaini & Dalot out; Lingard and Sanchez in contention

    Bournemouth v Man United (Sat, 12:30 GMT)

    Manchester United

    Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia is available to face Bournemouth on Saturday.

    Manager Jose Mourinho said: "I saw a funny post from him. He says he ‘work, work, work, work’. He should also say ‘alone, I am injured and cannot train with the team’.

    "It looked like he was working really hard. He was.

    "But it was without the ball and the team. Fellaini and Dalot are still missing. Jesse (Lingard) and Alexis (Sanchez) are in much better position than last week. Now after one good week of work they are ready to play."

  6. Two Man Utd players 'ready'

    Bournemouth V Man Utd (Sat, 12:30GMT)

    Manchester United have tweeted that two members of their squad are "ready".

    All very mysterious...

  7. More signings in January?

    Bournemouth v Man Utd (Sat, 12:30 GMT)

    Manchester United

    Manchester United sit eighth in the Premier League and Jose Mourinho has been asked if he plans to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.

    He said: "We have to focus on ourselves and what we have now and get better results.

    "It is very difficult to go to Stamford Bridge and do better.

    "We had three in our pocket and left with one. We need to focus on ourselves, with the potential and problems we have. We are outside the top four now."

  8. 'We will be in a better position' - Mourinho

    Plenty still to come from Jose Mourinho.

    The Manchester United manager was asked about his view of where the club will be at end of the year.

    And Reds fans may be pleased with the positive response.

    "We will be in a better position," he said. "At the end of the season you play 19 matches at home and 19 away. Doesn’t matter when.

    "The way fixtures are coming sometimes have an influence. Now we have double fixtures away, Bournemouth/Man City, Juve before Manchester City, Valencia away before Liverpool. In this period we are away to three biggest contenders for the title. By the end of December we will not be in the position we are now."

    Mourinho
    Copyright: Getty Images
  9. 'I was 100% not guilty' - Mourinho

    Bournemouth v Man Utd (Sat, 12:30 GMT)

    Earlier this week Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho learned he would not be punished by the Football Association after the club successfully contested a charge that he swore in Portuguese during the win over Newcastle.

    Speaking this morning, Mourinho said: "The reason why I asked club and lawyers to appeal was that I was 100% that I was not guilty. You never know how it ends. I am pleased but I have to respect the process and wait for what happens next."

  10. 'Hardest week of my life' - Jamie Vardy

    Cardiff City v Leicester City (Sat 15:00 GMT)

    Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has just spoken publicly for the first time since the death of the club's owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in a helicopter crash.

    He told Sky Sports: "It has been without doubt the hardest week of my life

    "I still can't believe it has happened.

    "Top [Srivaddhanaprabha, the chairman's son] knows whatever he needs, everyone is with him and we need to continue that now and make Vichai proud."

  11. Post update

    Bournemouth v Man Utd (Sat, 12:30 GMT)

    Romelu Lukaku is expected to return to the starting line-up against Bournemouth, after being dropped for Manchester United's last league game against Everton.

    That's in today's gossip.

    Will Jose Mourinho give us a hint on his starting 11 to play on the south coast tomorrow?

    What the Portuguese had to say on the eve of the game is coming up shortly.

  12. What the papers say

    Before we turn all attention to Mourinho, here's a quick sneaky peek at today's back pages of the papers.

    It's a mix of headlines, from Raheem Sterling about to sign a lucrative deal at Manchester City to his team-mate Kevin de Bruyne suffering an injury in last night's win over Fulham.

    There's also news about Leicester players' plans to travel to Thailand for club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabh's funeral.

    Star
    Copyright: Star
    The Sun
    Copyright: The Sun
    Times
    Copyright: Times
  13. Jose time

    Bournemouth v Man Utd (Sat, 12:30GMT)

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Jose Mourinho will be here shortly.

    It’s a big week ahead, with trips to Bournemouth, Juventus and Manchester City before the international break.

    The pressure on Mourinho has eased over the last couple of weeks. It could be back if results don’t go well this week.

    ..
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Image caption: Man Utd
  14. Mourinho up first

    Bournemouth v Man Utd (Sat, 12:30 GMT)

    I've got a jam-packed day of Premier League manager pressers to bring you.

    Jose Mourinho and his Manchester United squad's trip to the south coast to play Bournemouth is first up on the agenda from 9:30 GMT.

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp then follows as he speaks to the media before his side's trip to Arsenal in the Saturday late game (17:30 GMT).

    There will also be injury updates and team news from Tottenham, Chelsea and more.

    So strap yourselves in as we journey around a bunch of conference rooms at training grounds and stadiums across the land, as managers are confronted with giant, fluffy microphones - and hundreds of questions.

    Jose Mourinho
    Copyright: Getty Images
