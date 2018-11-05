Premier League reaction - top three unbeaten

England Copyright: England

Guess who's back, back again, Rooney's back, tell a friend.

Ok the Eminem lyrics don't quite work but you get the gist.

Wayne Rooney is set to come out of international retirement to make a farewell appearance for England against the United States later this month.

The 33-year-old - England's record goalscorer with 53 - has not played for the Three Lions since a 3-0 victory over Scotland in November 2016.

