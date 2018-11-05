Premier League reaction - top three unbeaten

The Daily Telegraph also focus on Manchester City's victory over Southampton.
'Incredible'
The Daily Express
Of course that goals tally does help when Manchester City are going to town......smashing six past Southampton, with a certain Sergio Aguero becoming the second quickest player to reach 150 goals during the Premier League era.
So just have a guess what the papers are talking about today.....
Good morning
Good morning. Well what a weekend that was....crammed with goals.
Just the 33 actually, from nine Premier League matches over Saturday and Sunday with Huddersfield v Fulham still to come this evening (20:00 GMT).
So what do we think about Wayne Rooney's England return?
Is it welcome or an indulgence too far? Well if you haven't quite formed an opinion yet here's you can read what BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty thinks of it all here.
Guess who's back?
Guess who's back, back again, Rooney's back, tell a friend.
Ok the Eminem lyrics don't quite work but you get the gist.
Wayne Rooney is set to come out of international retirement to make a farewell appearance for England against the United States later this month.
The 33-year-old - England's record goalscorer with 53 - has not played for the Three Lions since a 3-0 victory over Scotland in November 2016.
But you can read more about that here.
Daily Mirror
Someone is not happy about Wayne Rooney appearing for England again though.....
'Over the Roon'
The Sun
The Sun's back page shares the joy of an England recall with the sadness surrounding Leicester City.
The back pages
The Guardian
The Guardian also look at stories about Wayne Rooney Manchester City and Alvaro Morato's contribution to Chelsea's win over Crystal Palace.
The back pages
The Daily Star
The Daily Star have plenty of love for Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.
Across the road though Chris Smalling has been sticking up for Manchester United teammate Ashley Young, after some vile comments were made on Twitter.
Sticks and stones.......
The Star also focus on the Leicester boss Claude Puel's pride to the reaction of his players after the death of club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.
I'll have more on that Wayne Rooney story shortly...
The back pages
The Times
The Times concentrate on Manchester City and another story about Wayne Rooney being called out of international retirement to play for England.
The back pages
