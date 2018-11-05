Premier League reaction - top three unbeaten

Summary

  1. Man City two points clear at top of Premier League
  2. Pep Guardiola's side beat Southampton 6-1
  3. Chelsea and Liverpool also remain unbeaten
  4. Leicester City players in Thailand for owner's funeral
  5. Get Involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

By Steve Sutcliffe

    So what do we think about Wayne Rooney's England return?

    Is it welcome or an indulgence too far? Well if you haven't quite formed an opinion yet here's you can read what BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty thinks of it all here.

    Wayne Rooney
    Copyright: DC United
  2. Guess who's back?

    England tweeted this image of an England shirt with Rooney's name on the back
    Copyright: England

    Guess who's back, back again, Rooney's back, tell a friend.

    Ok the Eminem lyrics don't quite work but you get the gist.

    Wayne Rooney is set to come out of international retirement to make a farewell appearance for England against the United States later this month.

    The 33-year-old - England's record goalscorer with 53 - has not played for the Three Lions since a 3-0 victory over Scotland in November 2016.

    But you can read more about that here.

  3. Post update

    Daily Mirror

    Someone is not happy about Wayne Rooney appearing for England again though.....

    Daily Mirror back page
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
  4. 'Over the Roon'

    The Sun

    The Sun's back page shares the joy of an England recall with the sadness surrounding Leicester City.

    The Sun back page
    Copyright: The Sun
  5. The back pages

    The Guardian

    The Guardian also look at stories about Wayne Rooney Manchester City and Alvaro Morato's contribution to Chelsea's win over Crystal Palace.

    The Guardian back page
    Copyright: The Guardian
  6. The back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Daily Star have plenty of love for Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.

    Across the road though Chris Smalling has been sticking up for Manchester United teammate Ashley Young, after some vile comments were made on Twitter.

    Sticks and stones.......

    The Star also focus on the Leicester boss Claude Puel's pride to the reaction of his players after the death of club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

    Star back page
    Copyright: Daily Star
  7. Post update

    I'll have more on that Wayne Rooney story shortly...

  8. The back pages

    The Times

    The Times concentrate on Manchester City and another story about Wayne Rooney being called out of international retirement to play for England.

    Times back page
    Copyright: The Times
  9. The back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Daily Telegraph also focus on Manchester City's victory over Southampton.

    Telegraph sport page
    Copyright: The Daily Telegraph
  10. 'Incredible'

    The Daily Express

    Manchester City's emphatic win marked the 12th time that Pep Guardiola's side have scored five or more goals in a single Premier League game since the Spaniard arrived at the club.

    And the Daily Express have focused their attention on the Guardiola's side and one City slicker in particular, England's Raheem Sterling who scored twice in their 6-1 demolition of Southampton.

    Express back page
    Copyright: The Daily Express
  11. Post update

    Of course that goals tally does help when Manchester City are going to town......smashing six past Southampton, with a certain Sergio Aguero becoming the second quickest player to reach 150 goals during the Premier League era.

    So just have a guess what the papers are talking about today.....

  12. Good morning

    Good morning. Well what a weekend that was....crammed with goals.

    Just the 33 actually, from nine Premier League matches over Saturday and Sunday with Huddersfield v Fulham still to come this evening (20:00 GMT).

