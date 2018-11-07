Champions League reaction
Summary
- Liverpool lose at Red Star
- Tottenham come from behind to defeat PSV
- Man City face Shakhtar with Man Utd at Juventus on Wednesday (20:00 GMT)
- Arsenal news conference (10:30 GMT)
By Steve Sutcliffe
Liverpool's lost 'mojo'
Red Star Belgrade 2-0 Liverpool
The Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his team struggled to "find their mojo" in their 2-0 defeat at Red Star Belgrade.
Even the normally imperious Mohamed Salah looked off colour as Milan Pavkov took centre stage for the hosts, scoring twice.
But you can read more about that here.
Red Star Belgrade 2-0 Liverpool
That's the papers out of the way. So let's start with Liverpool.
The Burnley manager Sean Dyche has previously banged on about "not getting drunk on stats" and maybe he's right.
I mean just look at these. There's only one winner isn't there?
And to think it was actually a pretty comfortable evening for Red Star, in the end as well.
Daily Mirror
The Mirror concentrate on Liverpool's defeat on Red Star Belgrade.
'We've lost our mojo'
The Daily Star
The Daily Star pick up on comments made by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talking about lost 'mojo'.
They also say Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho isn't bothered if his team concede goals as long as they win.
Are those Old Trafford chants of 'attack, attack, attack' taking hold?
The Sun
The Sun lead with Tottenham and link Harry Kane's goals to Spurs new stadium while Liverpool, Wayne Rooney and Pep Guardiola all get a mention.
The Times
The Times focus on Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester City.
The Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph have also emblazoned the front of their sports section with a euphoric Harry Kane.
There is also a nod to Liverpool's demise against Red Star - that has left their Champions League hopes on a 'knife-edge' - and some rather robust comments from La Liga in Spain over allegations made about Manchester City by German news magazine Der Spiegel.
'Kane's kiss of life'
The Guardian
The Guardian unsurprisingly follow the same script comparing Harry Kane's two goal intervention with a 'kiss of life'.
I'd have gone with Lazarus myself.
There are also stories on Liverpool's 2-0 defeat in Belgrade to Red Star and Paul Pogba's relationship with his Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.
Harry saves the day
The Daily Express
The Daily Express focus on Harry Kane's two-goal salvo that kept prevented Tottenham from being eliminated from the Champions League last night.
First things first. Let's take a peek at what the national newspapers have to say this morning.
Good morning
Good morning. There's nothing quite like a round of Champions League fixtures, is there?
Did anyone else think that Tottenham were doomed at around 9.30pm last night? Good job Harry Kane didn't...
And what about Liverpool - did anyone see that 2-0 defeat at Red Star coming?