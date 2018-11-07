Champions League reaction

Summary

  1. Liverpool lose at Red Star
  2. Tottenham come from behind to defeat PSV
  3. Man City face Shakhtar with Man Utd at Juventus on Wednesday (20:00 GMT)
  4. Arsenal news conference (10:30 GMT)
Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

  1. Liverpool's lost 'mojo'

    Red Star Belgrade 2-0 Liverpool

    Jurgen Klopp & Mohamed Salah
    The Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his team struggled to "find their mojo" in their 2-0 defeat at Red Star Belgrade.

    Even the normally imperious Mohamed Salah looked off colour as Milan Pavkov took centre stage for the hosts, scoring twice.

    But you can read more about that here.

  2. Post update

    Red Star Belgrade 2-0 Liverpool

    That's the papers out of the way. So let's start with Liverpool.

    The Burnley manager Sean Dyche has previously banged on about "not getting drunk on stats" and maybe he's right.

    I mean just look at these. There's only one winner isn't there?

    And to think it was actually a pretty comfortable evening for Red Star, in the end as well.

    Liverpool stats
  3. Post update

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror concentrate on Liverpool's defeat on Red Star Belgrade.

    Daily Mirror back page
  4. 'We've lost our mojo'

    The Daily Star

    The Daily Star pick up on comments made by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talking about lost 'mojo'.

    They also say Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho isn't bothered if his team concede goals as long as they win.

    Are those Old Trafford chants of 'attack, attack, attack' taking hold?

    Daily Star backpage
  5. The back pages

    The Sun

    The Sun lead with Tottenham and link Harry Kane's goals to Spurs new stadium while Liverpool, Wayne Rooney and Pep Guardiola all get a mention.

    The Sun back page
  6. The back pages

    The Times

    The Times focus on Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester City.

    Times back page
  7. The back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Daily Telegraph have also emblazoned the front of their sports section with a euphoric Harry Kane.

    There is also a nod to Liverpool's demise against Red Star - that has left their Champions League hopes on a 'knife-edge' - and some rather robust comments from La Liga in Spain over allegations made about Manchester City by German news magazine Der Spiegel.

    Telegraph sport page
  8. 'Kane's kiss of life'

    The Guardian

    The Guardian unsurprisingly follow the same script comparing Harry Kane's two goal intervention with a 'kiss of life'.

    I'd have gone with Lazarus myself.

    There are also stories on Liverpool's 2-0 defeat in Belgrade to Red Star and Paul Pogba's relationship with his Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

    The Guardian back page
  9. Harry saves the day

    The Daily Express

    The Daily Express focus on Harry Kane's two-goal salvo that kept prevented Tottenham from being eliminated from the Champions League last night.

    Daily Express back page
  10. Post update

    First things first. Let's take a peek at what the national newspapers have to say this morning.

  11. Good morning

    Good morning. There's nothing quite like a round of Champions League fixtures, is there?

    Did anyone else think that Tottenham were doomed at around 9.30pm last night? Good job Harry Kane didn't...

    And what about Liverpool - did anyone see that 2-0 defeat at Red Star coming?

