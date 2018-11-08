Man Utd stun Juve & Man City thrash Shakhtar - Champions League reaction
- Manchester United come from behind to win at Juventus
- Manchester City beat Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0
- Latest from Premier League news conferences
- Chelsea at Bate Borisov in Europa League on Thursday (17:55 GMT) while Arsenal host Sporting Lisbon (20:00)
- Rangers visit Spartak Moscow (17:55) with Celtic at home to RB Leipzig (20:00)
Ronaldo wonderstrike
Last night's game seemed to be going to script when Ronaldo struck against his former club.
But then Marouane Fellaini came off the bench and inspired a Manchester United fightback.
As the Express mentions, it was some goal from Ronaldo to open the scoring last night.
If you've not seen it yet, go check it out!
It was his first Champions League goal for Juventus and ended a drought of 20 shots and 453 minutes without a goal in the competition.
Happy Birthday David!
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea turned 28 yesterday...and he was grateful for the goal gift from his fellow Spaniard Juan Mata.
Worst penalty decision ever?
Javel Bleach: Big thumbs up to Pep for his reaction to the imaginary Peno decision. This needs to be commended in all media. How many PL managers would be trying to defend it with the most spurious of justifications?
Dave: Fortunately the controversial penalty award didn’t effect the outcome of the game. City way too good anyway for Shakhtar.
So let us know your views, was it the worst penalty decision ever? If not, what is the worst decision you've seen?
And how should Raheem Sterling have reacted? Should he have told the referee that he just tripped?
Worst penalty decision ever?
As for the Manchester City game, the main talking point was the penalty they were given in the first half when leading 1-0.
Raheem Sterling stubbed his toe as he tried to shoot and fell over in the box. There wasn't any contact from the defender. That didn't stop the referee pointing to the spot though.
Was it the worst penalty decision ever?
Man United stun Juve
Tom Sweeney: Two weeks ago Jose was angrily confronting someone who took their celebrations too far..... last night he's cupping his hand to his ear and goading Juventus fans. Double standards much....?
Dave: Almost like that UCL final against Bayern in 99…the United late late show is coming back under Jose…
But what did you think of how Jose Mourinho reacted? Did the Manchester United manager go too far or was it just a show of passion?
Jose joy
Jose Mourinho certainly enjoyed last night's victory for Manchester United and his celebrations at the final whistle angered the Juventus camp
Hat-trick hero
Over in the blue half of Manchester, City moved to the brink of qualifying for the last 16 by cruising to a 6-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.
Gabriel Jesus scored two penalties before chipping in a late third to ensure he went home with the match ball.
Party like it's 1999
Rolling back the years? Yep, it was the first time Man United have come back to win a Champions League game with two goals in the final five minutes since....
THAT night in Barcelona, the 1999 final against Bayern Munich.
WHAT. A. WIN.
So Manchester United rolled back the years by coming from behind to win 2-1 at Juventus, inflicting the hosts' first defeat of the season.
Juan Mata equalised with a superb free-kick before United won it through a late own goal.
Good morning and thanks for joining us today as we look at the reaction to last night's Champions League action.
We'll also keep an eye on today's Premier League news conferences and look ahead to tonight's Europa League games.