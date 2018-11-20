Nations League: Scotland v Israel
BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online
Summary
- Kick-off (19:45)
- Scotland had beaten Israel in three previous meetings before October's 2-1 Nations League loss in Haifa
- Scotland's only previous home game against Israel came in April 1981 in a World Cup qualifier, Scotland winning 3-1 thanks to a John Robertson brace and a David Provan strike.
- Scotland have lost just one of their last 12 competitive home games (W8 D3), remaining unbeaten in each of their last seven (W4 D3).
- Israel have won each of their last three games by an aggregate score of 11-1. They've not won four in a row since November 2014.
- Alex McLeish is looking to win consecutive matches as Scotland manager for the first time since October 2007, during his first stint in charge (six wins).
- Scotland netted four goals last time out versus Albania, as many as they scored in their previous six matches combined.
