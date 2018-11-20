Alex McLeish

Nations League: Scotland v Israel

Summary

  1. Kick-off (19:45)
  2. Scotland had beaten Israel in three previous meetings before October's 2-1 Nations League loss in Haifa
  3. Scotland's only previous home game against Israel came in April 1981 in a World Cup qualifier, Scotland winning 3-1 thanks to a John Robertson brace and a David Provan strike.
  4. Scotland have lost just one of their last 12 competitive home games (W8 D3), remaining unbeaten in each of their last seven (W4 D3).
  5. Israel have won each of their last three games by an aggregate score of 11-1. They've not won four in a row since November 2014.
  6. Alex McLeish is looking to win consecutive matches as Scotland manager for the first time since October 2007, during his first stint in charge (six wins).
  7. Scotland netted four goals last time out versus Albania, as many as they scored in their previous six matches combined.
