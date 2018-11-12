Manchester derby & Premier League reaction

Because I love stats..I'm starting off the derby debrief with a round-up of the best ones.

*Warning not great reading if you are a Manchester United fan*

• It is the first time since 1990-91 that Manchester United have lost as many as four of their opening 12 games in a top-flight season.

• This is the first time since 1977-78 that United have a negative goal difference after 12 games of a top-flight season.

• It is the first time in English top-flight history that three clubs have remained unbeaten in their opening 12 games of the season (Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea).

• Only Fulham (0) have kept fewer clean sheets than Manchester United (1) in the Premier League this season. • Man City's Sergio Aguero has scored eight Premier League goals against Manchester United - only Alan Shearer (10) has more against the Red Devils in the competition.

• There were just 30 seconds between Lukaku coming on as a substitute for Man Utd, and winning the penalty that made it 2-1.

• David Silva has scored in three consecutive home games in all competitions for Man City for the first time.

• This was Jose Mourinho's 300th Premier League game as manager - despite defeat today, he's won more games than any other manager in their first 300 in the competition (189).