Manchester derby & Premier League reaction

Summary

  1. Man City top after 3-1 derby win
  2. Mkhitaryan scores late to snatch draw for Arsenal
  3. Liverpool beat Fulham 2-0 at Anfield
  4. Chelsea and Everton in stalemate
  5. Get involved: #bbcfootball, or text 81111 (charged at your standard message rate)

Live Reporting

By Denise Evans

All times stated are UK

    Is even Europa League qualification being optimistic?

    SMS Message: When Jose said earlier in season that some players don't have the technical quality, gets lambasted. Now he's supposed to be deluded for not being able to see the difference in class with City. Anyway-Europa League qualification at best for this season from Simon, Runcorn
    Simon, Runcorn
  2. Stat it out

    Man city 3-1 Man Utd

    Because I love stats..I'm starting off the derby debrief with a round-up of the best ones.

    *Warning not great reading if you are a Manchester United fan*

    • It is the first time since 1990-91 that Manchester United have lost as many as four of their opening 12 games in a top-flight season.

    • This is the first time since 1977-78 that United have a negative goal difference after 12 games of a top-flight season.

    • It is the first time in English top-flight history that three clubs have remained unbeaten in their opening 12 games of the season (Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea).

    • Only Fulham (0) have kept fewer clean sheets than Manchester United (1) in the Premier League this season. • Man City's Sergio Aguero has scored eight Premier League goals against Manchester United - only Alan Shearer (10) has more against the Red Devils in the competition.

    • There were just 30 seconds between Lukaku coming on as a substitute for Man Utd, and winning the penalty that made it 2-1.

    • David Silva has scored in three consecutive home games in all competitions for Man City for the first time.

    • This was Jose Mourinho's 300th Premier League game as manager - despite defeat today, he's won more games than any other manager in their first 300 in the competition (189).

    Manchester derby
    Copyright: Getty Images
  3. TOTW

    Cardiff's Sol Bamba is so very much IN Garth Crooks' team of the week, but who else makes the cut?

    And more importantly, who would you pick?

    Sol bamba
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. Henrikh to the rescue

    Arsenal 0-0 Wolves

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan rescued Arsenal a point after Wolves couldn't hold on to their lead.

    Ivan Cavaleiro opened the scoring on 13 minutes but the newly-promoted were undone by an 86th-minute cross/shot effort..

    Video content

    Video caption: Arsenal 1-1 Wolves: Unai Emery says his team will continue to improve
  5. Chelsea have problems to solve

    Chelsea 0-0 Everton

    After they played out a home 0-0 draw with Everton, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri said his side need to "sort out the problem" of how they "approach" games.

    The Blues had their chances but didn't take them and Everton will be happy to travel back up the M6 with a point.

    Here's the match report

    Video content

    Video caption: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri 'happy' with second half performance
  6. Liverpool grind it out

    Liverpool 2-0 Fulham

    Liverpool were first up on Sunday in the lunch-time kick off at Anfield.

    They took on struggling Fulham and ran out eventual winners thanks to second half goals from Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri.

    It was a morale boosting win for the Reds after their shock defeat to Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

    But it was the same old story for plucky Fulham, who have conceded 31 goals from their first 12 league games this season.

    Read Steve Sutcliffe's match report here.

    Salah
    Copyright: Getty Images
  7. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Are Manchester United's top four chances slipping away or is it too soon to say?

    And if not, where will United finish? Relegation, surely not?

    Will Liverpool and Chelsea stay in touch with Manchester City into the New Year and beyond?

    SO MANY QUESTIONS and it's your job to help answer them.

    Get involved, you know the drill.

    Twitter: #bbcfootball

    Text: 81111 (charged at your standard message rate)

  8. What the papers say

    Man City 3-1 Man Utd

    As you'd expect, the back pages are dominated by Manchester City's derby win over Manchester United at The Etihad...

    Back pages
    Copyright: Guardian/Sun/Independent/Mirror/Star/Mail
  9. Easy...

    ...like a Sunday early evening football match.

    I know, I know, that doesn't quite have the same ring to it as just 'Sunday morning' but it's Monday and my creative juices haven't quite got going yet.

    However, 'easy' is certainly a word that dominates the headlines today, with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City comfortable 3-1 winners in the 16:30 KO match.

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
  10. Monday debrief

    That's another Premier League weekend in the bag, quiet one with no talking points, wasn't it?

    Nah, course it wasn't, hence me being here with you all on this November Monday morning.

    I'm going to crack on with all the reaction to yesterday's games, notably a certain match that took place not too far from BBC Sport HQ here in Salford.

    But to ease you all in nicely over your morning brew, let's rattle through the back pages, shall we?

