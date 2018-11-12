Manchester derby & Premier League reaction
- Man City top after 3-1 derby win
- Mkhitaryan scores late to snatch draw for Arsenal
- Liverpool beat Fulham 2-0 at Anfield
- Chelsea and Everton in stalemate
Is even Europa League qualification being optimistic?
Stat it out
Man city 3-1 Man Utd
Because I love stats..I'm starting off the derby debrief with a round-up of the best ones.
*Warning not great reading if you are a Manchester United fan*
• It is the first time since 1990-91 that Manchester United have lost as many as four of their opening 12 games in a top-flight season.
• This is the first time since 1977-78 that United have a negative goal difference after 12 games of a top-flight season.
• It is the first time in English top-flight history that three clubs have remained unbeaten in their opening 12 games of the season (Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea).
• Only Fulham (0) have kept fewer clean sheets than Manchester United (1) in the Premier League this season. • Man City's Sergio Aguero has scored eight Premier League goals against Manchester United - only Alan Shearer (10) has more against the Red Devils in the competition.
• There were just 30 seconds between Lukaku coming on as a substitute for Man Utd, and winning the penalty that made it 2-1.
• David Silva has scored in three consecutive home games in all competitions for Man City for the first time.
• This was Jose Mourinho's 300th Premier League game as manager - despite defeat today, he's won more games than any other manager in their first 300 in the competition (189).
Henrikh to the rescue
Arsenal 0-0 Wolves
Henrikh Mkhitaryan rescued Arsenal a point after Wolves couldn't hold on to their lead.
Ivan Cavaleiro opened the scoring on 13 minutes but the newly-promoted were undone by an 86th-minute cross/shot effort..
Chelsea have problems to solve
Chelsea 0-0 Everton
After they played out a home 0-0 draw with Everton, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri said his side need to "sort out the problem" of how they "approach" games.
The Blues had their chances but didn't take them and Everton will be happy to travel back up the M6 with a point.
Here's the match report
Liverpool grind it out
Liverpool 2-0 Fulham
Liverpool were first up on Sunday in the lunch-time kick off at Anfield.
They took on struggling Fulham and ran out eventual winners thanks to second half goals from Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri.
It was a morale boosting win for the Reds after their shock defeat to Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.
But it was the same old story for plucky Fulham, who have conceded 31 goals from their first 12 league games this season.
Read Steve Sutcliffe's match report here.
Are Manchester United's top four chances slipping away or is it too soon to say?
And if not, where will United finish? Relegation, surely not?
Will Liverpool and Chelsea stay in touch with Manchester City into the New Year and beyond?
SO MANY QUESTIONS and it's your job to help answer them.
What the papers say
Man City 3-1 Man Utd
As you'd expect, the back pages are dominated by Manchester City's derby win over Manchester United at The Etihad...
