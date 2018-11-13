Wayne Rooney England news conference

George Field: Undermines Southgate & Wilson, Kane, etc who may lose out on a cap because Rooney gets a send off he doesn't deserve. The first time everyone is united in supporting England in years and the FA find a way to split the fan base and most likely the coaches and players.

John S. Brown: If it is all about honouring the guy, then they should have arranged a game billed as 'testimonial' or the like. He wasn't denied any of his caps by giving way to a name from the past on passionate grounds. Caps should always be earned on current form.

Clare Bagwell: I think the fa should have looked into other ways of honouring him. If this stops Wilson from potentially getting his first cap then there will be a massive backlash. Nothing against Rooney, but this is a mistake.