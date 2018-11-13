Wayne Rooney England news conference
- England's record goalscorer to make farewell appearance
- Three Lions face the United States at Wembley on Thursday (20:00 GMT)
- What are your favourite Rooney moments for England?
- What are your thoughts on striker coming out of international retirement for one-off game?
By Ben Collins and Ryan Dobney
All times stated are UK
Retirement plan and scoring at Wembley
England v USA (Thurs, 20:00 GMT)
Rooney said he plans to finish his career in the United States before being asked about scoring on his farewell appearance.
"It's not important," he said. "It'd be nice, but the main thing is to run out at Wembley one last time and have the opportunity to thank the fans for the years they've supported me."
Rooney on Gareth Southgate...
England v USA (20:00 GMT)
"He's fearless. A lot of the other managers didn't give the youth an oppotunity to express themselves and have an impact. To be fair to Gareth, he's done that.
"He's not only given them experience but belief they can do well and be successful for their country. Out of the England managers I've had he's probably the only one who's really brought so many through as a group and deserves a lot of credit for that."
'It's great to be back' - Rooney
England v USA (Thurs, 20:00 GMT)
"It's nice to be back here, turning up and meeting players again. There were some players I haven’t played with. It was nice to see them and the staff, and the reception they gave me was fantastic. Overall it's great to be back."
Rooney on criticism about the game...
England v USA (Thurs, 20:00 GMT)
"Everyone's entitled to their opinion. The most important thing is, speaking to the FA, we thought it was right, and the players I've spoken to think it's right.
"As a country we haven't done anything like this before but I hope that in 10-15 years' time we're doing it for someone like Harry Kane, who could go on to get the goalscoring record."
'Thank you to the fans'
England v USA (Thurs, 20:00 GMT)
The scene is set for the arrival of Rooney...
England v USA (Thurs, 20:00 GMT)
Gary Flintoff
BBC Radio 5 live reporter
What do you make of Rooney's return?
George Field: Undermines Southgate & Wilson, Kane, etc who may lose out on a cap because Rooney gets a send off he doesn't deserve. The first time everyone is united in supporting England in years and the FA find a way to split the fan base and most likely the coaches and players.
John S. Brown: If it is all about honouring the guy, then they should have arranged a game billed as 'testimonial' or the like. He wasn't denied any of his caps by giving way to a name from the past on passionate grounds. Caps should always be earned on current form.
Clare Bagwell: I think the fa should have looked into other ways of honouring him. If this stops Wilson from potentially getting his first cap then there will be a massive backlash. Nothing against Rooney, but this is a mistake.
Back in business
And he was straight back out on the training pitch, sharing a joke with fellow Everton youth product Ross Barkley.
'Look Roo's back, back again'
Wayne Rooney returned to St George's Park on Monday to join up with his England team-mates.
Caps should not be "given out like gifts"
England V USA (Thu, 20:00 GMT)
England's record appearance maker Peter Shilton joined the debate, saying caps should not be "given out like gifts".
Check out what else the former goalkeeper had to say about Wayne Rooney's return here.
'A huge honour'
The man himself has described the game, now called the 'Wayne Rooney Foundation international', as a "huge honour" and sees it as his chance "to say thank you to the fans".
Here's what he had to say before toady's news conference
News of Wayne Rooney's return for his 120th and final cap has divided opinion.
Here's what BBC's chief football writer Phil McNulty had to say about it.
But what are your thoughts? And what are your favourite Rooney moments for England?
Thanks for joining us as Wayne Rooney speaks to the media about his - brief - return from international retirement.
England's record goalscorer will make his farewell appearance at Wembley on Thursday against the United States, where he now plays his club football with DC United.