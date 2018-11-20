Listen: Saturday's non-league action
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 BST (unless stated)
National League
Aldershot Town v Barrow - BBC Surrey
Eastleigh v Chesterfield - BBC Radio Solent
Ebbsfleet v Halifax Town - BBC Radio Kent
Harrogate Town v Braintree Town - BBC Radio York
Havant & Waterlooville v Maidstone United - BBC Radio Solent & BBC Radio Kent
Wrexham v Leyton Orient - BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio London
FA Trophy third qualifying round
Hereford FC v FC United of Manchester - BBC Hereford & Worcester
Woking v Folkestone Invicta - BBC Surrey