Brendan Rodgers and Derek McInnes

Scottish Football: Hearts v Rangers followed by Scottish League Cup Final - Celtic v Aberdeen

Listen on BBC Radio Scotland/DAB/online and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

  1. Hearts v Rangers Kick: off 12:00
  2. Celtic v Aberdeen Kick: off 15:00
  3. Celtic's second choice goalkeeper Scott Bain will start against Aberdeen
  4. This is Aberdeen's fourth Cup final under coach Derek McInnes
  5. Brendan Rodgers will gain his seventh successive domestic trophy if Celtic beat Aberdeen
  6. Derek McInnes led Aberdeen to League Cup victory in 2014