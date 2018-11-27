Scottish Football: Hearts v Rangers followed by Scottish League Cup Final - Celtic v Aberdeen
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland/DAB/online and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Summary
- Hearts v Rangers Kick: off 12:00
- Celtic v Aberdeen Kick: off 15:00
- Celtic's second choice goalkeeper Scott Bain will start against Aberdeen
- This is Aberdeen's fourth Cup final under coach Derek McInnes
- Brendan Rodgers will gain his seventh successive domestic trophy if Celtic beat Aberdeen
- Derek McInnes led Aberdeen to League Cup victory in 2014