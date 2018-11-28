Manchester teams qualify for last 16 - reaction

So. The good news for Manchester United is that they are in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The bad news is that they will almost certainly finish runners-up to Juventus in Group H.

That means they will have to play a group winner in the next round - that can't be Juventus, or any other English team.

As it presently stands that means either Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund or Porto.

It could change but out of that lot, I suspect Jose Mourinho would prefer a return to his old club Porto.