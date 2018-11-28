Manchester teams qualify for last 16 - reaction

Summary

  1. Man Utd leave it late against Young Boys to qualify
  2. Man City twice come from behind to draw at Lyon
  3. Tottenham and Liverpool have must-win games on Wednesday
Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. The good news - and bad

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    So. The good news for Manchester United is that they are in the last 16 of the Champions League.

    The bad news is that they will almost certainly finish runners-up to Juventus in Group H.

    That means they will have to play a group winner in the next round - that can't be Juventus, or any other English team.

    As it presently stands that means either Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund or Porto.

    It could change but out of that lot, I suspect Jose Mourinho would prefer a return to his old club Porto.

  2. And here are more golden Mourinho quotes...

    Jose Mourinho
    Copyright: Rex Features

    Mourinho most likely did not hear what BT Sport presenter Gary Lineker said about his reaction to Marcus Rashford's miss early on in the match.

    In case you missed it, Links said: "If I saw my manager react like that, I would be absolutely livid.

    "Turn to the crowd and your own bench and shake your head in disgust at one of your own players, let alone a youngster. You just don’t do that as a coach."

    Here are Mourinho's comments on TV pundits, post-match:

    "Can myself or another manager have a reaction of frustration? I would invite that people to sit on the bench as managers.

    "But I think maybe it's better to have lots of holidays in Barbados and go to the television screen and touch the electronic dummies.

    "I think it's much, much, much more comfortable than being on the touchline like we managers we are.

    "I am pretty sure that a proper football manager would never criticise another one for emotional reactions on the touchline because it's deja vu for them. For the ones that have a nice life, it's different."

  4. 'I try to repay Jose'

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    I had a brief chat with Manchester United's matchwinner Marouane Fellaini after last night's game at Old Trafford.

    He was full of praise for manager Jose Mourinho - who pushed for the Belgian to be given a new two-year contract at the end of last season.

    Fellaini said: "He gave me a lot of confidence. He trusts me. That is important. I try to give him back on the pitch.

    "Criticism is part of football. We have to work together and the manager is giving everything."

  5. The stats from United's win

    • United had gone a club record 275 minutes without a home goal in the Champions League before Fellaini's late winner.
    • Fellaini's goal was the first 90th-minute winning strike for Manchester United in the Champions League since Cristiano Ronaldo against Sporting in November 2007.
    • United mustered 21 shots in this match, but just four of these were on target.
    • Lukaku had just nine touches in his 26-minute sub appearance, but one was the assist for Fellaini's winner.
  6. And here is Jose's response to his critics..

    ..perhaps this includes Paul Scholes...

    "Let me send a message to my lovers and say that I played Champions League for 14 years and I qualified 14 times," he said.

    "And the two years where I didn't play Champions League, I won the Europa League twice, so in 16 years, 14 times I qualify and twice I play Europa League and I won.

    "Just a little curiosity for my lovers and the lovers of the stats."

  7. Other wild manager celebrations - your memories

    .
    Copyright: .

    But, of course.

  9. How Man Utd went from zero to winners - in four paragraphs

    Marouane Fellaini
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Marouane Fellaini's injury-time winner gave Manchester United a dramatic victory over Young Boys and sent his side into the last 16 of the Champions League.

    With Juventus beating Valencia to remain top of Group H, United knew victory would send them through too but an all-too-familiar unconvincing home performance had seen them struggle to make the breakthrough.

    As the board was put up to signal three minutes of injury time, United were still looking for their first goal at Old Trafford in Europe this season.

    It arrived seconds later, when Fellaini collected Romelu Lukaku's flick in the box from Luke Shaw's pass, held off Loris Benito and, with the ball touching his hand in the process, turned to fire into the bottom corner.

    Read the rest of the match report here.

  11. So Jose, why did you throw a crate of plastic bottles?

    Jose Mourinho
    Copyright: Reuters

    Here was his answer after Marouane Fellaini's very late goal gave United the victory they needed to reach the last 16.

    "Relief," Mourinho said of his celebrations.

    "Frustration before that and relief with the goal. I think we didn't play for that, we didn't play for 0-0. We didn't play to be in trouble until the last minute, so frustration.

    "I was not unhappy with the players. Not at all."

  12. Other wild manager reactions - your memories

    #bbcfootball

    Yes, admittedly quite a few involve Jose Mourinho.

    Send us your memories of wild manager reactions by using #bbcfootball

  13. Madchester!

    Jose Mourinho
    Copyright: Reuters

    We hope Jose Mourinho doesn't have his milk delivered!

    Both his Manchester United side and Manchester City reached the last 16 of the Champions League with two contrasting battling results on Tuesday.

    We will sweep up the reaction to Tuesday's action.

