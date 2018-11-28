Manchester teams qualify for last 16 - reaction

Man Utd leave it late against Young Boys to qualify
Man City twice come from behind to draw at Lyon
Tottenham and Liverpool have must-win games on Wednesday
The good news - and bad
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
So. The good news for Manchester United is that they are in the last 16 of the Champions League.
The bad news is that they will almost certainly finish runners-up to Juventus in Group H.
That means they will have to play a group winner in the next round - that can't be Juventus, or any other English team.
As it presently stands that means either Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund or Porto.
It could change but out of that lot, I suspect Jose Mourinho would prefer a return to his old club Porto.
And here are more golden Mourinho quotes...
Mourinho most likely did not hear what BT Sport presenter Gary Lineker said about his reaction to Marcus Rashford's miss early on in the match.
In case you missed it, Links said: "If I saw my manager react like that, I would be absolutely livid.
"Turn to the crowd and your own bench and shake your head in disgust at one of your own players, let alone a youngster. You just don’t do that as a coach."
Here are Mourinho's comments on TV pundits, post-match:
"Can myself or another manager have a reaction of frustration? I would invite
that people to sit on the bench as managers.
"But I think maybe it's better to have lots of holidays in Barbados and go to
the television screen and touch the electronic dummies.
"I think it's much, much, much more comfortable than being on the touchline
like we managers we are.
"I am pretty sure that a proper football manager would never criticise another
one for emotional reactions on the touchline because it's deja vu for them. For the ones that have a nice life, it's different."
How Man Utd went from zero to winners - in four paragraphs
Marouane Fellaini's injury-time winner gave Manchester United a dramatic victory over Young Boys and sent his side into the last 16 of the Champions League.
With Juventus beating Valencia to remain top of Group H, United knew victory would send them through too but an all-too-familiar unconvincing home performance had seen them struggle to make the breakthrough.
As the board was put up to signal three minutes of injury time, United were still looking for their first goal at Old Trafford in Europe this season.
It arrived seconds later, when Fellaini collected Romelu Lukaku's flick in the box from Luke Shaw's pass, held off Loris Benito and, with the ball touching his hand in the process, turned to fire into the bottom corner.
Post update
'I try to repay Jose'
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
I had a brief chat with Manchester United's matchwinner Marouane Fellaini after last night's game at Old Trafford.
He was full of praise for manager Jose Mourinho - who pushed for the Belgian to be given a new two-year contract at the end of last season.
Fellaini said: "He gave me a lot of confidence. He trusts me. That is important. I try to give him back on the pitch.
"Criticism is part of football. We have to work together and the manager is giving everything."
The stats from United's win
And here is Jose's response to his critics..
..perhaps this includes Paul Scholes...
"Let me send a message to my lovers and say that I played Champions League for 14 years and I qualified 14 times," he said.
"And the two years where I didn't play Champions League, I won the Europa League twice, so in 16 years, 14 times I qualify and twice I play Europa League and I won.
"Just a little curiosity for my lovers and the lovers of the stats."
Other wild manager celebrations - your memories
But, of course.
You can always rely on Scholesy
Read the rest of the match report here.
They're Man City fans, Gaz
So Jose, why did you throw a crate of plastic bottles?
Here was his answer after Marouane Fellaini's very late goal gave United the victory they needed to reach the last 16.
"Relief," Mourinho said of his celebrations.
"Frustration before that and relief with the goal. I think we didn't play for that, we didn't play for 0-0. We didn't play to be in trouble until the last minute, so frustration.
"I was not unhappy with the players. Not at all."
Other wild manager reactions - your memories
Yes, admittedly quite a few involve Jose Mourinho.
Madchester!
We hope Jose Mourinho doesn't have his milk delivered!
Both his Manchester United side and Manchester City reached the last 16 of the Champions League with two contrasting battling results on Tuesday.
We will sweep up the reaction to Tuesday's action.