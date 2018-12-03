Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT (unless stated)

    National League

    Barrow v Maidstone United - BBC Radio Kent

    Boreham Wood v Leyton Orient - BBC Three Counties Radio & BBC Radio London - 12:35 GMT

    Dover Atheletic v AFC Fylde - BBC Radio Kent

    Harrogate Town v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio York & BBC Surrey

    Havant and Waterlooville v Braintree Town - BBC Radio Solent

    Maidenhead United v Hartlepool United - BBC Tees

    Wrexham v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Solent

    National League North

    Altrincham v AFC Telford - BBC Radio Wales

    Guiseley v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    National League South

    Weston-Super-Mare v Woking

