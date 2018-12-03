Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT (unless stated)
National League
Barrow v Maidstone United - BBC Radio Kent
Boreham Wood v Leyton Orient - BBC Three Counties Radio & BBC Radio London - 12:35 GMT
Dover Atheletic v AFC Fylde - BBC Radio Kent
Harrogate Town v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio York & BBC Surrey
Havant and Waterlooville v Braintree Town - BBC Radio Solent
Maidenhead United v Hartlepool United - BBC Tees
Wrexham v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Solent
National League North
Altrincham v AFC Telford - BBC Radio Wales
Guiseley v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester
National League South
Weston-Super-Mare v Woking