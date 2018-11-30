Premier League news conferences & Europa League reaction
Summary
- Arsenal & Chelsea both record big wins in Europa League
- Jose Mourinho news conference coming up at 10:00 GMT
- Tottenham, Liverpool & Man City managers to follow from 12:30 GMT
One man and his dogs
Andrew Christian: Why does he have the same photo of himself with his dogs framed twice and next to each other?
Richard Mann: That dog is stuck isn't he?
Or we could just talk about Sanchez's dog...
What do you make of last night's Europa League results?
And who will be victorious in the Premier League on the first day of December and will celebrate with their first advent calendar window, and who will be shouting Bah Humbug! in the dressing room after the game following a miserable loss?
Is it just me that thinks Atom or Humber (please do let me know if you can identify which of Alexis Sanchez's dogs is pictured) looks FURIOUS that his dad has taken up a spot on the sofa with his injury recovery machine?
Alexis Sanchez injury concern
Southampton v Man Utd (Sat, 17:30GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Jose Mourinho faces the media at 10am this morning.
The Manchester United boss will be asked about the extent of the hamstring injury Alexis Sanchez sustained in training yesterday.
Sanchez was left out of the United squad completely on Tuesday for the win against Young Boys, so all with the Chilean is clearly not well.
A minor problem might be quite handy since a game against Sanchez's former club Arsenal is looming at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
His absence might stop quite a few uncomfortable questions about his lack of impact at Old Trafford.
Sanchez in spot of hamstring bother
Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has reportedly picked up a hamstring injury in training.
With Jose Mourinho's press conference due at 10:00 GMT, we shouldn't have long to wait until we find out how serious it is.
The Chilean himself has posted on Instagram Stories to show us all the lengths he is going to in a bid to get back to fitness.
Also if anyone was in any doubt how much he adores his dogs Atom and Humber, they will be 100% certain just how much after seeing the below image, complete with the same picture framed twice....
Will he be a big loss, United fans?
BIG United news en route....
I've got a Manchester United injury update for you....and a picture of a dog.
What the papers say...
But there's also a decent mix of other clubs getting a look-in on the back pages today, with Tottenham's new stadium making the headlines again and Chelsea's loan policy coming under fire.
Around the back pages
Chelsea and Arsenal's big Europa League wins dominate the back pages this morning...
Big wins for Chelsea & Arsenal
Vorskla Poltava 0-4 Arsenal
It was a relatively comfortable night for the two English clubs in the Europa League on Thursday night, while the two Scottish sides have a little more work to do to make the next round.
We'll have all the reaction to what went on in Europe coming up soon.
But first, let's have a sneaky peek at what the papers have to say.
