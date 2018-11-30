John Souttar and Alfredo Morelos.

Listen: Hearts v Rangers (Kick: off 12:00)

Listen on BBC Radio Scotland/DAB/online and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Summary

  1. Since the start of last season, Alfredo Morelos has been directly involved in 32 league goals for Rangers (22 goals, 10 assists) – more than any other player in the Scottish Premiership in this period
  2. Hearts are winless in six Scottish Premiership games against Rangers (D1 L5) since a 4-1 victory in February 2017, losing each of the past four meetings.
  3. Rangers have lost two of their past three visits to Hearts in the league, but they did win their most recent such trip to Tynecastle Park in October 2017 (3-1).
  4. Hearts are winless in their previous four league games (D1 L3), losing each of their last three – they last went on a longer losing run in the competition between May and August 2017 (run of five).
  5. Rangers have lost just one of their last nine league matches (W7 D1) and are unbeaten in six Scottish Premiership games since a 0-1 defeat against Livingston in September (W5 D1).