Listen: Hearts v Rangers (Kick: off 12:00)
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland/DAB/online and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Summary
- Since the start of last season, Alfredo Morelos has been directly involved in 32 league goals for Rangers (22 goals, 10 assists) – more than any other player in the Scottish Premiership in this period
- Hearts are winless in six Scottish Premiership games against Rangers (D1 L5) since a 4-1 victory in February 2017, losing each of the past four meetings.
- Rangers have lost two of their past three visits to Hearts in the league, but they did win their most recent such trip to Tynecastle Park in October 2017 (3-1).
- Hearts are winless in their previous four league games (D1 L3), losing each of their last three – they last went on a longer losing run in the competition between May and August 2017 (run of five).
- Rangers have lost just one of their last nine league matches (W7 D1) and are unbeaten in six Scottish Premiership games since a 0-1 defeat against Livingston in September (W5 D1).