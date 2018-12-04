Manchester United news conference & Ballon d'Or reaction
- Luka Modric ends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominance of Ballon d'Or
- Ada Hegerberg wins inaugural women's award
- Jose Mourinho news conference due from 10:00 GMT
- Followed by more Premier League news conferences
By Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
'I'm not playing that game'
Man Utd v Arsenal (Wed, 20:00 GMT)
This Jose Mourinho story about him saying it'd be "a miracle" if Manchester United finish in the top four sounds familiar, doesn't it?
It was only two weeks ago that he did an interview with Spanish-speaking TV station Univision, in which he seemed to question the maturity of some of his players.
Given the opportunity to elaborate when speaking to English media he said simply "I am not playing that game."
Should we expect the same today?
Wednesday's games
Everton hope to bounce back from that late, late setback tomorrow night as they host Newcastle.
We're set to hear from Toffees boss Marco Silva at lunchtime, along with his counterpart Rafael Benitez.
Here's the rest of tomorrow's fixtures...
Jordan Pickford getting the Ballon d'Or the night after his Merseyside derby mishap would have been funny.
You definitely don't want to drop that though! That is one chunky bit of bling.
James, Dover: How Harry Maguire or Jordan Pickford didn't win it is beyond me. Then again maybe that's me being biased.
WBG: If England won the world and euro cups and the CL semi finals featured 4 English teams and the Europa similarly, I could guarantee that the Ballon d'Or would go to a bloke from Spain.
Joseph: Feel like the Ballon D'or has become about who's won the most trophies and not about who the actual best footballer is. Sure Modric is good but I'd rather watch Messi or Ronaldo any day of the week.
Happy much?
Arsenal will visit the winners of Blackpool's replay at home to non-league Solihull Moors.
And just look at how Solihull's sporting director reacted when the draw. Think he was pretty chuffed with that one!
FA Cup draw
Holders Chelsea are set to host Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup after the third-round draw was made last night.
Manchester City and Manchester United were both drawn at home to Championship opposition.
Here's the draw in full
Azpilicueta signs new deal
Chelsea
Before we hear from Jose Mourinho, here's some other Premier League news for you...
Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta has signed a new contract with Chelsea.
'Know how to twerk?'
Raphael: Disgusting. The first women's Ballon d'Or should have been a step forward in equality, instead it was a reminder of how far we have to go. Congratulations for ruining the greatest honour of her athletic career.
United prepare to host in-form Arsenal
Man Utd v Arsenal (Wed, 20:00 GMT)
And here's our story on the Brazilian TV interview with Jose Mourinho, where he is quoted as saying that Manchester United need "a miracle" to finish in the top four.
It certainly doesn't get any easier for the Red Devils, with an in-form Arsenal coming to Old Trafford tomorrow night.
David Jones: People saying Modric didn’t deserve the award, then cite how we was in the CL and WC final.
Killingholme Clay: Modric isn't even the best midfielder at Real Madrid.
Matt, Exeter: Modric is a great player and all that, but if your club had unlimited funds, you'd sign Messi, because he's the best player in the world.
Congrats Luka!
Speaking to BBC Sport, Luka Modric dedicated his Ballon d'Or to all of the other players who have missed out in the 10 years dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
"Maybe in the past there are some players who could have won the Ballon d'Or like Xavi, Andres Iniesta or [Wesley] Sneijder but people finally now are looking at someone else," he said.
'A miracle'
Man Utd v Arsenal (Wed, 20:00 GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Jose Mourinho has given an interview to Brazilian TV where he says Manchester United need 'a miracle' to finish in the top four.
Now, the interview has been done in Portuguese so, evidently, there may be a translation issue.
However, eight points behind fourth-placed Arsenal - who visit Old Trafford tomorrow - with less than half the season gone is a pretty bleak picture.
Jose gets the chance to outline his views - in English - at 10am.
Whether he will want to is another matter.
United news conference
Man Utd v Arsenal (Wed, 20:00 GMT)
The only Premier League news conference scheduled for this morning is Manchester United, who have failed to win in their last three Premier League games.
What do you think of the Ballon d'Or ceremony and Luka Modric ending the dominance of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi? Please, come let us know.
Dave: Great year for Modric and thoroughly deserved. But Messi down in 5th?!?!?! Really?!?!?
Solveig apology
Ada Hegerberg replied "no" and appeared unhappy at the question, sparking a reaction on social media.
Martin Solveig later apologised to Hegerberg and said she'd told him she "understood it was a joke".
Hegerberg also told BBC Sport she "didn't consider it sexual harassment".
'Know how to twerk?'
French DJ Martin Solveig was onstage at the ceremony and as Ada Hegerberg collected her award he asked if she knew "how to twerk".
What. A. Night!
Looks like she had a good night in Paris too, despite the furore caused by a comment onstage...
Hegerberg's the golden girl
A women's award was presented for the first time too...and Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg claimed the honour of being the inaugural winner.
The Norway international must've known it was coming, she picked a golden dress to match!
Syed Zeeshan Hassan: Finally. You deserved it after your WC heroics.
Joe Wedgwood: Modric average in CL final, average at WC. De Bruyne and Salah untouchable last season. Cannot understand how Modric has won this!? Joke.
El Amoh: Modric won the Ballon d'or, Messi won the Toilet d'or, Neymar won the Diver d'Or, Pogba won the salon d'Or, Ronaldo won the best d'or.
Modric wins Ballon d'Or
So, in case you missed it, Luka Modric might need a new mantelpiece...
After winning the Golde Ball at last summer's World Cup, Luka Modric was awarded the 2018 Ballon d'Or last night.
The Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder becomes the first player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to claim the award in more than a decade.