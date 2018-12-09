Huesca v Real Madrid - Modric starts for Spanish heavyweights

Nice work from Huesca down the right draws a block from Sergio Ramos, the Spain captain sending waht might have been a dangerous ball in back out for a throw.
Plenty of nice touches from the home team - and plenty of the ball in these early stages.
CHANCE!
Huesca 0-0 Real Madrid
Quick thinking and a long, long throw from Gareth Bale is picked up by the wind. Karim Benzema chases it down and Huesca keeper Aleksandar Jovanovic has to come out to block at feet - already a very decent opening for the away side.
KICK-OFF
Huesca 0-0 Real Madrid
The home side get us started.
Post update
Huesca v Real Madrid (15:15 GMT)
There's a few double takes as Florentino Perez takes up his seat in the stands. Sergio Ramos is playing the godfather in the tunnel.
We're almost under way. It is windy!
Post update
Huesca v Real Madrid (15:15 GMT)
No disrespect to Huesca intended, but whatever the result today it's something of an occasion for them. To have Real Madrid visit their tiny ground, when 14 years ago they were in the fourth tier.
Post update
Huesca v Real Madrid (15:15 GMT)
It's also 10 league games now without a goal for Gareth Bale. Statisticians Opta have even counted the minutes: 794.
That's his longest run without scoring in the league since joining Real Madrid.
Post update
Huesca v Real Madrid (15:15 GMT)
Real Madrid have lost four and drawn one of their past six La Liga away games, conceding an average of 2.5 goals per game.
They drew at Athletic Bilbao, were defeated at Sevilla, Alaves and Barcelona before winning at Celta Vigo and losing at Eibar.
Post update
Huesca v Real Madrid (15:15 GMT)
Here's the picture at the top of La Liga. Victory for Real Madrid would see them return to the top four, five points behind leaders Barcelona, who thrashed city rivals Espanyol on Saturday.
Team news
Huesca v Real Madrid (15:15 GMT)
Huesca make three changes from their most recent league match - a 2-0 defeat by Celta Vigo.
Carlos Akapo, Damian Musto and Alex Gallar all drop out as Pablo Insua, Juan Aguilera and Chimy Avila come in to the starting XI.
Real Madrid make just the one change from their most recent league fixture - last Saturday's 2-0 home win over Valencia.
Alvaro Odriozola comes in to replace Sergio Reguilon at full-back.
In midfield, Dani Ceballos and Marcos Llorente keep their spots ahead of Isco and Marco Asensio, who are on the bench.
Good afternoon
Huesca v Real Madrid (15:15 GMT)
And welcome along to what looks like an easy fixture for Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid.
Huesca, hosts today, are in their first ever season in the Spanish top flight. They're bottom of the table, with one win from 14 games.
However. Remember Madrid's result at Eibar a few weeks ago? The 3-0 defeat? Santiago Solari will not have forgotten...
Post update
