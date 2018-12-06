Paul McGowan and Lassana Coulibaly

Scottish Premiership: Dundee v Rangers

BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Get Involved #BBCSportScot
  2. kick-off 13:30
  3. Rangers are unbeaten in their past five Scottish Premiership matches against Aberdeen (W3 D2), with wins coming in both home games in this run.
  4. Aberdeen have only won once in their last 29 Scottish Premiership games against Rangers at Ibrox (D4 L24).
  5. Rangers have picked up 28 points from a possible 30 in their past 10 league games at Ibrox (W9 D1), scoring 32 and conceding just five in this run.
  6. Aberdeen have won just one of their last six league away games (D2 L3), conceding in each of those games.