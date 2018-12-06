Premier League reaction

It was a first win for Nuno Espirito Santo's side since beating Crystal Palace away on 6 October and leaves them 12th in the table, only four points behind sixth-placed Everton but although he celebrated the win, Nuno insisted that there is still more to do.

"It was a very good performance. In the first half, the organisation and staying in the game was important," he said.

"In the second half, we showed desire to go in front. It was fantastic work from the boys. The only way to play these teams is you have to run more than them and when you have your chances take them. We have to maintain these standards."