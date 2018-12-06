Premier League reaction

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Wolves beat Chelsea for their first Premier League win in seven matches
  2. Manchester United twice come from behind to draw with Arsenal
  3. Liverpool come from 1-0 down to beat Burnley
  4. Spurs ease past Southampton
  5. Get involved #bbcfootball or 81111 (UK only)

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Sarri puzzled by loss

    Wolves 2-1 Chelsea

    The defeat, a second away loss in a row, left Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri struggling to find the right words.

    Video content

    Video caption: Sarri struggling to understand 'reaction' of Chelsea
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. "We have to maintain these standards"

    Wolves 2-1 Chelsea

    It was a first win for Nuno Espirito Santo's side since beating Crystal Palace away on 6 October and leaves them 12th in the table, only four points behind sixth-placed Everton but although he celebrated the win, Nuno insisted that there is still more to do.

    "It was a very good performance. In the first half, the organisation and staying in the game was important," he said.

    "In the second half, we showed desire to go in front. It was fantastic work from the boys. The only way to play these teams is you have to run more than them and when you have your chances take them. We have to maintain these standards."

    Wolves celebrate
    Copyright: Getty
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Famous win for Wolves

    Wolves 2-1 Chelsea

    I know most of the papers have led with Jesse Lingard's equaliser for Manchester United but let's start our round-up at Molineux where it was a night to remember for Wolves as they beat Chelsea 2-1.

    Two goals in four second-half minutes - from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota - gave the hosts victory after Ruben Loftus-Cheek's 25-yard effort was headed into his own net by Wolves captain Conor Coady after only 18 minutes.

    Wolves celebrate
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Thursday's sports pages

    The Times

    Finally for now, as well as Lingard's heroics for Manchester United, Wolves' win over Chelsea also makes the back page of the Times.

    We'll come back to that match very shortly.

    Thursday's Times
    Copyright: BBC /Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    The Guardian

    And it's the same with the Guardian.

    Thursday's Guardian
    Copyright: BBC/Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Thursday's sports pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Telegraph also features Jesse Lingard's celebrations.

    Thursday's Daily Telegraph
    Copyright: BBC/Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Thursday's sports pages

    The Daily Star

    The Star says David De Gea's blushes were spared by Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial at Old Trafford.

    Thursday's Star
    Copyright: BBC/Daily Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Thursday's sports pages

    The Daily Mail

    Lingard also features in the Mail, who also report on Liverpool's win over Burnley which keeps up the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester United.

    Thursday's Mail
    Copyright: Daily Mail/BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Thursday's sports pages

    The Daily Express

    And in the Express..

    Thursday's Daily Express
    Copyright: BBC/Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Thursday's sports pages

    Daily Mirror

    It's Lingard in the Mirror as well.

    Thursday's Mirror
    Copyright: BBC/Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Thursday's sports pages

    The Sun

    First off, the Sun and Jesse Lingard's celebrations after he fired in Manchester United's second equaliser against Arsenal feature in the Sun.

    Thursday's Sun
    Copyright: Sun
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. The back pages

    First off, let's see what is making Thursday's papers.

    Spoiler alert, Manchester United feature heavily...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Premier League reaction

    Good morning.

    It was a busy old night in the Premier League on Wednesday.

    If you want to know what went on and who were the winners and losers, stay with us here.

    Football
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top