Premier League reaction

- Wolves beat Chelsea for their first Premier League win in seven matches
- Manchester United twice come from behind to draw with Arsenal
- Liverpool come from 1-0 down to beat Burnley
- Spurs ease past Southampton
Sarri puzzled by loss
Wolves 2-1 Chelsea
The defeat, a second away loss in a row, left Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri struggling to find the right words.
"We have to maintain these standards"
Wolves 2-1 Chelsea
It was a first win for Nuno Espirito Santo's side since beating Crystal Palace away on 6 October and leaves them 12th in the table, only four points behind sixth-placed Everton but although he celebrated the win, Nuno insisted that there is still more to do.
"It was a very good performance. In the first half, the organisation and staying in the game was important," he said.
"In the second half, we showed desire to go in front. It was fantastic work from the boys. The only way to play these teams is you have to run more than them and when you have your chances take them. We have to maintain these standards."
Famous win for Wolves
Wolves 2-1 Chelsea
I know most of the papers have led with Jesse Lingard's equaliser for Manchester United but let's start our round-up at Molineux where it was a night to remember for Wolves as they beat Chelsea 2-1.
Two goals in four second-half minutes - from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota - gave the hosts victory after Ruben Loftus-Cheek's 25-yard effort was headed into his own net by Wolves captain Conor Coady after only 18 minutes.
The back pages
First off, let's see what is making Thursday's papers.
Spoiler alert, Manchester United feature heavily...
Good morning.
It was a busy old night in the Premier League on Wednesday.
If you want to know what went on and who were the winners and losers, stay with us here.