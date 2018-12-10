Premier League reaction, Redknapp wins I'm A Celebrity

Summary
- Wolves claim stoppage-time winner at Newcastle
- Harry Redknapp wins I'm A Celebrity
- Raheem Sterling racism row
- River Plate win Copa Libertadores final in extra time
- Everton v Watford (20:00 GMT)
- Get Involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Live Reporting
By Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Monday motivation
Newcastle 1-2 Wolves
Team of the week
Now this hasn't happened often over the last 18 months but not one Manchester City player has made it into Garth Crooks' team of the week.
Diogo Dalot has made an immediate impression since coming into the Manchester United team while Mohamed Salah hit a hat-trick in Liverpool's 4-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.
Redknapp wins I'm A Celebrity
King Harry!
Wonder if this famous Harry Redknapp win will get him a knighthood?
Sir Harry sounds just as good as King Harry...
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Prince Gyimah: The thing that disgusts me most about these racial slurs is that these fans have got black players in their teams as well. I see it as envy, jealousy and sheer naivety. If they didn't have black players, it'll make sense, but they do. Racism is always a senseless act.
Treva, Ashington: Is it primarily football that still has a problem with racism or do we not hear or see so much in other sports eg, cricket etc?
That's a very good question worth asking Treva
Today's papers
And the Daily Mail back page features an image of the Raheem Sterling incident in question.
Today's papers
Raheem Sterling's image is on the front page of many of today's papers, including the Guardian.
Monday night football
Everton v Watford (20:00 GMT)
You know when you forget to change your Fantasy Football team when about half of your players are injured or suspended? Yeah, that.
A hat-trick from Richarlison tonight might just salvage something for me from this round of Premier League fixtures.
It closes tonight with Everton hosting the Brazilian's former club Watford. Thankfully he seems to be fit at least.
Richarlison to Barcelona?
Remember people laughing when Everton paid £50m to sign Richarlison from Watford?
Well now the Brazilian forward is being linked with Barcelona... here's today's gossip
'Enough is enough' - Scott
MOTD2
Speaking on Match of the Day 2, here's what Alex Scott made of the alleged racist abuse directed towards Raheem Sterling.
Sterling suffers alleged racist abuse
Back to Saturday and the late kick-off saw Chelsea end Manchester City's unbeaten league start, but that result has been overshadowed by alleged racist abuse directed towards Raheem Sterling.
The City forward has responded on social media, saying that newspapers are helping to "fuel racism" by the ways in which they portray young black footballers.
Here's the latest although we'll have more on this shortly.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
So, what now for Harry Redknapp?
He turns 72 in March but could he make a return to football management? If so, who could do with him most?
Or is it strictly Strictly next for Harry? Maybe even the Island with Bear Grylls?
And let us know which football personality you want to see on next year's I'm A Celebrity.
King of the Jungle
There was victory for Harry Redknapp too yesterday, but it was nothing to do with football.
The ex-West Ham and Tottenham manager has won a whole bunch of new admirers on I'm A Celebrity, who voted him king of the jungle.
Quintero stunner
We all love a strike from outside the box too, don't we? But even better if it goes in off the bar!
I don't think Juan Quintero will have to buy himself a drink in Buenos Aires for a good while.
River Plate win Copa Libertadores final
There was an even bigger game over in Spain yesterday, though, featuring bitter Argentine rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors.
The second leg of their Copa Libertadores final was switched to Real Madrid's Bernabeu and Juan Quintero's stunning extra-time strike helped River Plate record a historic victory.
The game may have taken place thousands of miles from home but it was still a raucous atmosphere. Just look at what it means to the fans in our match report.
Pivotal time for Magpies
But you can't really blame Newcastle fans for looking so glum.
Match of the Day pundit Chris Waddle feels they are desperate for some attacking players in January but will owner Mike Ashley sanction the deals and will Rafael Benitez still be manager?
That's why Waddle has described the next month as a pivotal time for the Magpies.
Bouncebackability
There was only one Premier League game on Sunday and what a way for Wolves to bounce back from defeat at Cardiff at the end of last month.
First they beat Chelsea and then, for the second game running, they came from behind to win 2-1 yesterday, this time with the added bonus of a stoppage-time winner.
We all love a stoppage-time winner, don't we?
Well, not Newcastle fans right now. Just check out some of the faces below. Not happy.
Good morning...
...and welcome, as we take a look back at the weekend's action. Brace yourself, there was plenty of it.
Plus we'll have the latest on the Raheem Sterling racism row, which has rumbled on since Chelsea ended Manchester City's unbeaten start to the Premier League season on Saturday.
Oh, and in case you missed it, Harry Redknapp won I'm A Celebrity last night!