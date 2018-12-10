Premier League reaction, Redknapp wins I'm A Celebrity

Prince Gyimah: The thing that disgusts me most about these racial slurs is that these fans have got black players in their teams as well. I see it as envy, jealousy and sheer naivety. If they didn't have black players, it'll make sense, but they do. Racism is always a senseless act.

Treva, Ashington: Is it primarily football that still has a problem with racism or do we not hear or see so much in other sports eg, cricket etc?

That's a very good question worth asking Treva