Man City news conference with Guardiola and Sane

Manchester United had four defenders missing from training this morning, in addition to Victor Lindelof, who was already out of tomorrow’s trip to Valencia.

Chris Smalling (foot), Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian were all absent, plus Anthony Martial, who has a side strain.

United have already qualified for the last 16 and could finish top of their group but that requires Juventus not to beat Young Boys in Turin.