Pep Guardiola and Leroy Sane

Man City news conference with Guardiola and Sane

Summary

  1. Guardiola and Sane have first chance to respond to Sterling story
  2. Barcelona v Tottenham, Liverpool v Napoli (tonight, 20:00 GMT)
  3. Man City v Hoffenheim, Valencia v Man Utd (Wed, 20:00 GMT)
Live Reporting

By Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. Guardiola on Sterling

    Man City boss Pep Guardiola said: “Considering what happened he’s quite good. He made his statement on Instagram and was quite clear about his thoughts.”

  2. Sane on Sterling

    "It's kind of sad that this happens still. But he’s a strong guy, he's a good guy, and he knows how to handle it.

    "He's still focused, he's still going to play good football, and that’s the most important thing."

  3. Guardiola and Sane appearing here soon

    Man City v Hoffenheim (Wed, 20:00GMT)

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    The scene is set for Leroy Sane and Pep Guardiola.

  4. Chelsea suspend four fans

    Pep Guardiola
    Copyright: Reuters

    Pep Guardiola must have been pleased to hear that Chelsea have already suspended four fans involved in the incident during Saturday's game against Manchester City.

    Here's the full story

  5. Five United defenders miss training

    Valencia v Man Utd (Wed, 20:00 GMT)

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Manchester United had four defenders missing from training this morning, in addition to Victor Lindelof, who was already out of tomorrow’s trip to Valencia.

    Chris Smalling (foot), Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian were all absent, plus Anthony Martial, who has a side strain.

    United have already qualified for the last 16 and could finish top of their group but that requires Juventus not to beat Young Boys in Turin.

  6. What do Tottenham & Liverpool need?

    So that's what Manchester City need to ensure they go through as winners of their group.

    But what do the other English sides need to qualify for the knockout stage? You can find out right here.

    Both Tottenham and Liverpool have massive games tonight, against Barcelona and Napoli, respectively.

  7. Sterling furore

    Man City v Hoffenheim (Wed, 20:00 GMT)

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    This would normally be a fairly routine Manchester City press conference.

    City are through to the knockout phase and need a point against Hoffenheim tomorrow to secure top spot in their group and a more favourable draw for the round of 16.

    However, the furore over the allegations Raheem Sterling was racially abused at Chelsea on Saturday have brought far more attention than expected.

    Sterling will train with his City team-mates later but for now, Leroy Sane and Pep Guardiola will answer questions from the media.

  8. Negative press coverage "emboldens racist rhetoric" - PFA

    Raheem Sterling
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The Professional Footballers' Association also came out in support of Raheem Sterling, saying negative press coverage of the Manchester City forward "emboldens racist rhetoric".

  9. Is football racism rising?

    The incident during Saturday's game sparked much debate over the issue of racism in football, which is investigated here.

  10. Post update

    Man City v Hoffenheim (Wed, 20:00 GMT)

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Raheem Sterling has just signed a new contract that will keep him at Manchester City until 2023.

    He has been outstanding in City’s last two campaigns, scoring 23 goals in 46 appearances last term and a further nine in 19 this season.

    Yet still, he has attracted negative headlines, which the 24-year-old evidently thinks is to do with his skin colour.

    He expressed his thoughts in a statement on Instagram, which is covered in this story.

  11. Good afternoon...

    ...and welcome as we bring you live updates on Manchester City's news conference today.

    While it will preview Wednesday night's Champions League game against Hoffenheim, you can bet there will be a few questions about Raheem Sterling.

    City suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season at Chelsea on Saturday but the match was overshadowed by alleged racial abuse directed towards Sterling.

    The story has developed over the last few days and this will be manager Pep Guardiola's first chance to respond.

