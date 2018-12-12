Late drama as Liverpool and Spurs reach Champions League last 16
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Liverpool beat Napoli to finish second in last 16
- Tottenham also through after late equaliser at Barcelona
- Manchester City v Hoffenheim, Valencia v Manchester United (20:00 GMT)
- Draw for last 16 to be made next Monday, 17 December
- GetInvolved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Live Reporting
By Ben Collins and Laura Savvas
All times stated are UK
'I love you Alisson' - Henderson
Liverpool 1-0 Napoli
Jordan Henderson is also showing Alisson some love on Instagram.
The Liverpool captain wrote: "Another special night at Anfield! Atmosphere was amazing and performance was there to match it. Onto the round of 16! Alisson Becker, I love you!!"
How many of you Liverpool fans feel the same way?!
Today's papers
Liverpool 1-0 Napoli
The Mirror described it as 'another epic Euro night at Anfield', with goalscorer Mohamed Salah on their back page
Obrigado indeed!
Liverpool 1-0 Napoli
And Alisson even got a thank you from the man he is keeping out of the team.
Post update
Liverpool 1-0 Napoli
One Liverpool legend hailed a new Anfield hero...
'I'd have paid double!' - Klopp
Liverpool 1-0 Napoli
Liverpool may have broken the transfer record for a goalkeeper when spending £66.8m to sign Alisson from Roma in the summer but he is already repaying that fee.
Boss Jurgen Klopp has even said that if he knew he was this good he would have paid double!
Post update
Liverpool 1-0 Napoli
Liverpool had to win to go through and Mohamed Salah's goal just before half-time put them in a great position.
But the Reds were indebted to a great save by Alisson deep into stoppage time before they could celebrate another victorious European night at Anfield. Here's our report
Champions League glory night
Good morning folks...caught your breathe yet? Any nails left?
What a tense evening it was last night, but wasn't it all worth it as both Liverpool and Tottenham managed to clinch qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League.
I wonder what price you'd have got for that after matchdays three and four?
Thanks for joining us as we look at all the reaction to last night's drama, plus look ahead to tonight's games.