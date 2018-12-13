Champions League reaction: Man Utd limp into last 16, Man City top group

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Thomas Mueller, known for his penalty-box smarts, ultra efficiency and looking as regular as a dental assistant. Not head-high kung-fu fouls.

The World Cup winner saw red for this X-rated foul on Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico though last night

With the Dutch side already down to ten men following Maximilian Woeber's red card, Bayern Munich played out a 3-3 draw at the Amsterdam Arena to claim top spot in Group E.

Apparently Mueller went looking for Tagliafico - to apologise rather than finish the job - after the match. So adapt at finding space, Mueller reportedly could not find his man