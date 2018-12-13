Champions League reaction: Man Utd limp into last 16, Man City top group

Summary

  1. Man United progress despite 2-1 defeat away to Valencia
  2. Man City beat Hoffenheim to top Group F
Live Reporting

By Mike Henson and Laura Savvas

All times stated are UK

  1. Ka-pow!

    Ajax 3-3 Bayern Munich

    Thomas Muller
    Thomas Mueller, known for his penalty-box smarts, ultra efficiency and looking as regular as a dental assistant. Not head-high kung-fu fouls.

    The World Cup winner saw red for this X-rated foul on Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico though last night

    With the Dutch side already down to ten men following Maximilian Woeber's red card, Bayern Munich played out a 3-3 draw at the Amsterdam Arena to claim top spot in Group E.

    Apparently Mueller went looking for Tagliafico - to apologise rather than finish the job - after the match. So adapt at finding space, Mueller reportedly could not find his man

    Article Reactions
  2. #anotherone

    Michy Batshuayi
    Copyright: twitter

    Michy Batshuayi - on loan at Valencia from Chelsea - was complimented on his boots with a 'Batman' logo after last night's match.

    The Belgian striker was more interested in the latest in a tradition of gurning Phil Jones mug-shots.

    Michy Batshuayi
    It's all good clean fun though.

    Michy Batshuayi
    Just in case you were unaware, here are another two from Jones' extensive back catalogue.

    Phil Jones n
    Phil Jones
  3. 'I expect more'

    Jose Mourinho
    Manchester United confirmed their place in the knock-out phases despite a 2-1 defeat by a second-string Valencia side.

    Manager Jose Mourinho was unimpressed by his team however.

    "I expect more from my players," said Mourinho, who made eight changes to the side that beat Fulham 4-1 in the league last weekend.

    "Especially players that week in, week out, they ask why they don't play, why they don't start. It was a good match to play, without any kind of pressure, in a competition that everyone likes to play in."

    Summer signing Fred and striker Romelu Lukaku - two of the players to come into the starting XI - were substituted off.

    "My team improved when I made changes I didn't want to make," Mourinho added.

  4. Champions League last 16

    Champions League last 16
    Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid, Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Lyon, Manchester United, Roma, Schalke and Tottenham.

    Your Champions League last 16 have been confirmed

