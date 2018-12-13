Champions League reaction: Man Utd limp into last 16, Man City top group
- Man United progress despite 2-1 defeat away to Valencia
- Man City beat Hoffenheim to top Group F
By Mike Henson and Laura Savvas
Ka-pow!
Ajax 3-3 Bayern Munich
Thomas Mueller, known for his penalty-box smarts, ultra efficiency and looking as regular as a dental assistant. Not head-high kung-fu fouls.
The World Cup winner saw red for this X-rated foul on Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico though last night
With the Dutch side already down to ten men following Maximilian Woeber's red card, Bayern Munich played out a 3-3 draw at the Amsterdam Arena to claim top spot in Group E.
Apparently Mueller went looking for Tagliafico - to apologise rather than finish the job - after the match. So adapt at finding space, Mueller reportedly could not find his man
#anotherone
Michy Batshuayi - on loan at Valencia from Chelsea - was complimented on his boots with a 'Batman' logo after last night's match.
The Belgian striker was more interested in the latest in a tradition of gurning Phil Jones mug-shots.
It's all good clean fun though.
Just in case you were unaware, here are another two from Jones' extensive back catalogue.
'I expect more'
Manchester United confirmed their place in the knock-out phases despite a 2-1 defeat by a second-string Valencia side.
Manager Jose Mourinho was unimpressed by his team however.
"I expect more from my players," said Mourinho, who made eight changes to the side that beat Fulham 4-1 in the league last weekend.
"Especially players that week in, week out, they ask why they don't play, why they don't start. It was a good match to play, without any kind of pressure, in a competition that everyone likes to play in."
Summer signing Fred and striker Romelu Lukaku - two of the players to come into the starting XI - were substituted off.
"My team improved when I made changes I didn't want to make," Mourinho added.
Champions League last 16
Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid, Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Lyon, Manchester United, Roma, Schalke and Tottenham.
Your Champions League last 16 have been confirmed