Premier League reaction & Champions League draw

"The players aren't playing for him." A common assessment by many onlookers when they watch Mourinho's Manchester United this season.

But the Portuguese brushed off these claims when questioned in a post-match interview at Anfield.

"Are you calling the players dishonest? I believe they are honest. You believe they are dishonest," he said.

"Players give maximum every day, every minute. If the players don't do the maximum then you call them dishonest.

"The players on the pitch gave everything. We can't compare the intensity and physicality of Liverpool. In spite of that we were in the game until we conceded the third goal."