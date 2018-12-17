Premier League reaction & Champions League draw
- Hard to see Mourinho at Man Utd next season - McNulty
- Champions League last-16 draw at 11:00 GMT
- Man City, Liverpool, Man Utd & Spurs await fate
- Europa League draw follows at 12:00 GMT
- Arsenal, Chelsea & Celtic all involved
"Are you calling the players dishonest?"
Reaction to Liverpool's win over Man Utd
"The players aren't playing for him." A common assessment by many onlookers when they watch Mourinho's Manchester United this season.
But the Portuguese brushed off these claims when questioned in a post-match interview at Anfield.
"Are you calling the players dishonest? I believe they are honest. You believe they are dishonest," he said.
"Players give maximum every day, every minute. If the players don't do the maximum then you call them dishonest.
"The players on the pitch gave everything. We can't compare the intensity and physicality of Liverpool. In spite of that we were in the game until we conceded the third goal."
Agree with Jose?
Reaction to Liverpool's win over Man Utd
Sunday's dismal defeat at Anfield already leaves sixth-placed Manchester United EIGHT points behind Arsenal in fifth.
Mourinho's men are a point clear of Wolves, with a whole pack of clubs tucked up behind them.
Do you think they will improve and climb into the top four? Head over to our reaction story to vote...
'We can still finish fourth'
Reaction to Liverpool's win over Man Utd
First up, Jose Mourinho.
Liverpool sub Xherdan Shaqiri's late double consigned United to their fifth league loss of the campaign, which means they have taken just 26 points from 17 games.
That is their worst points total at this stage of a top-flight season since 1990-91.
"Can we win the title? Of course not. But we can still finish fourth," the Manchester United boss said.
"It's not easy but for sure we are going to finish in the top six."
Hello! You might have guessed what our main talking point is going to be this morning...
Luminous Liverpool, morose Manchester United.
First up we will be bringing you all the reaction from yesterday's match at Anfield.
Then later on this morning we will focus on plastic balls being drawn out of two glass pots...
