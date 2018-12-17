Listen: Scottish Premiership Hibernian v Rangers & Celtic v Motherwell

Vykintas Slivka and Stevie Mallan

Summary

  1. Hibernian and Rangers drew 5-5 the last time they met in the Premiership in May 2019, with Jamie Maclaren completing a hat-trick in extra time to rescue a point for Hibernian.
  2. Rangers are unbeaten in their past 14 visits to Hibernian in the Premiership (W10 D4), since a 1-2 defeat in September 2006.
  3. Hibernian have lost one of their past 18 home Premiership matches (W12 D5), a 0-1 defeat against St Johnstone in November.
  4. James Tavernier has provided seven assists in the Premiership so far this season, more than any other player.
  6. kick-off 19:45 GMT