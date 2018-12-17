Listen: Scottish Premiership Hibernian v Rangers & Celtic v Motherwell
BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online
Summary
- Hibernian and Rangers drew 5-5 the last time they met in the Premiership in May 2019, with Jamie Maclaren completing a hat-trick in extra time to rescue a point for Hibernian.
- Rangers are unbeaten in their past 14 visits to Hibernian in the Premiership (W10 D4), since a 1-2 defeat in September 2006.
- Hibernian have lost one of their past 18 home Premiership matches (W12 D5), a 0-1 defeat against St Johnstone in November.
- James Tavernier has provided seven assists in the Premiership so far this season, more than any other player.
- Get Involved #BBCSportScot
- kick-off 19:45 GMT