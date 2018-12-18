Reaction as Mourinho leaves Man Utd

This is what BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks had to say about Mourinho in his Team of the Week for last weekend...

Rumours that Jose Mourinho wants to sell Paul Pogba in the January window, if true, are madness. His sale must not be allowed.

Leaving Pogba out of the match between Liverpool and Manchester United will serve to fuel even more speculation but such a move would be counter-productive for the club at this time and the club's board must resist it.

You should be bringing quality players to the club in January, not getting rid of the ones you've got.

Mourinho has a reputation for winning trophies but in the absence of such achievements, he is too costly and leaves clubs in bits when he departs. And he will leave.

Mourinho is not the right manager for United and the club executives know it. They have made a mistake.

It's nothing personal but Mourinho does not play the sort of football that is compatible with Manchester United's philosophy.

Quite simply, his football is dull and he's the wrong man in the wrong job, and if allowed to go unchecked, the possible sale of Pogba will be bad for business as well.