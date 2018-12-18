Live
Reaction as Mourinho leaves Man Utd
Summary
- Mourinho leaves with United sixth in Premier League
- The Red Devils are 19 points behind leaders Liverpool
- Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna to take training on Tuesday
- New caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the season
By Jonathan Jurejko
What we know so far
Issy Savin de Larclause: Looks like a lot of people don't know what a scheduled tweet is #Pogba
Chris Collins: Regardless of whether the tweet was scheduled or not, Pogba has shown numerous times he’s more interested in his social media profile than playing football. Juan Mata posts a blog every Monday - after the Liverpool game he cancelled it. There’s the difference.
Karl Attwood: You've so taken the Pogba tweet and twisted it. It's for the kit launch. That's why he had the sponsors in the tweet aswel.....don't make him the bad guy. It's just bad timing.
Really?! Very bad timing...
R. El Jumaili: No matter what, sacking Jose is disappointing because he came in when Utd were a mess and shadow of its former self. Who’s been more successful as a manager? You must back your manager in a situation like that. It takes 3-5 yrs to change a culture in any organisation
'Can you come into my office please?'
'You do one as well!'
Ouch! Gary Neville might as well have hit reply to Paul Pogba's tweet...
ICYMI. Paul Pogba tweeted this - and deleted it sharpish - shortly after Mourinho's departure was announced...
Maybe Garth fancies the job? Surely one of his famous attacking formations would appease the United fans craving entertainment...
De Gea protected by Shaw and Darmian at the back. Everyone else goes for it.
Garth called it...
This is what BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks had to say about Mourinho in his Team of the Week for last weekend...
Rumours that Jose Mourinho wants to sell Paul Pogba in the January window, if true, are madness. His sale must not be allowed.
Leaving Pogba out of the match between Liverpool and Manchester United will serve to fuel even more speculation but such a move would be counter-productive for the club at this time and the club's board must resist it.
You should be bringing quality players to the club in January, not getting rid of the ones you've got.
Mourinho has a reputation for winning trophies but in the absence of such achievements, he is too costly and leaves clubs in bits when he departs. And he will leave.
Mourinho is not the right manager for United and the club executives know it. They have made a mistake.
It's nothing personal but Mourinho does not play the sort of football that is compatible with Manchester United's philosophy.
Quite simply, his football is dull and he's the wrong man in the wrong job, and if allowed to go unchecked, the possible sale of Pogba will be bad for business as well.
Quango: What's Pogba doing tweeting a funny facial expression after hearing on Mourinho's sacking. No class and it's all about him. A Manchester United player he is not.
Helles Mammut: Pogba is like a bad apple spoiling the lot, way overrated as a player with probably one of the worst agents in the game. If United really want to start a clearout, he should be out the door next...
Guv: Pogba's tweet cements what we all thought. He doesn't yet understand how to respect the club, the manager, and take things seriously. His tweets remind me of his performances. Mildy amusing, but ultimately pointless.
Roy Keane? Paul Scholes? Becks hasn't got the time.
Imagine the faces of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard if Keano turns up at Carrington with his training kit on Thursday morning...
We know Carrick will not be the caretaker manager. Presumably that rules him out of taking over full-time at the end of the season.
So who is this club legend being lined up to take over before the weekend? The Daily Mail's Mike Keegan reckons a few more can be ruled out...
Having a quick look around the betting websites, the obvious names touted as Mourinho's successor are all there.
Carrick, Pochettino, Zidane, Conte...
So who could be Mourinho's long-term successor? Tottenham fans might want to look away...
New structure at OT?
Manchester Evening News
Manchester United intend to appoint a director of football as part of their new long-term vision after sacking Jose Mourinho, reports the Manchester Evening News.
There had been chat this morning that Mourinho had not been happy with this plan. Maybe one of the reasons for his departure?
What we know so far
Paul Pogba has just deleted that tweet. Sums up the shambles that is Manchester United at the moment. No-one has any control...
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester United know who they want until the end of the season and they think he will in place by their next match - at Cardiff on Saturday.
Tom Byrne: Fair to say United have been devoid of a clear strategy since Sir Alex left. Sacking Jose isn't a panacea for poor planning at the board level and lack of a consistent transfer market policy.
Grant Campbell: People think I might be off my rocker here but I think #ManchesterUnited should try and lure Eddie Howe away from Bournemouth. Clearly an improving manager and surely is deserving the chance of a step up at a bigger club.
Andy K: If he wants it, surely Sir Alex could be tempted to come back until the end of the season? Can you imagine Pogba getting the hairdryer treatment...
It had been billed by some as a last-man-standing scrap between Pogba and Mourinho. And Jose has been the one to fall on his sword.
Thoughts on Pogba's tweet? And, as the man says, why don't you caption it...
Paul Pogba, who has not started under Mourinho recently, has just tweeted...