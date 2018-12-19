Live
Mourinho reaction & Solskjaer latest
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to be named interim Man Utd boss
- Appointment appeared to be confirmed in website gaffe
- Mike Phelan in frame for assistant role
- United linked with Paul Mitchell as sporting director
Roll on 2020-21?
Manchester United risk "writing off" the next two seasons by appointing an interim manager, says former midfielder Darren Fletcher.
"Manchester United should never be in this position," Fletcher told BBC Radio 5 live.
"They're almost writing off this season and next season because if they appoint a new manager in the summer he's not going to have much time to look for new players.
"There is a real concern that you could have two seasons of rebuilding again."
Mourinho's mistakes?
Some of the juicy details of Jose Mourinho's demise as Manchester United manager appear to be leaking out.
Times journalist Paul Hirst says that senior figures at Manchester United were "appalled" after Mourinho turned up at a memorial service for the Munich air disaster wearing a hoodie and trainers.
"Mourinho also did not get on with some members of the medical department. They were affronted by Mourinho’s decision to communicate via email. Some senior members of United’s medical staff have not spoken to Mourinho face to face in 18 months," he adds.
'Hit save instead of send'
Our very own Simon Stone was speaking on BBC Radio 5 live this morning. Here's what he had to say on that social media post from Manchester United last night:
“Well, someone’s got an itchy finger! It basically said ‘Welcome to Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer our new interim manager’, and then that was there for a little bit and then it was deleted.
“Somebody obviously saw it and they had it taken down. I don’t think anybody in the Manchester United social media team has sat there and thought, ‘this will be a really good idea; I’m just going to make this up’.
“So, the indications are that we’re expecting Solskjaer will be announced probably with Mike Phelan as his assistant until the end of the season, but things like that happen and people are not on top of it in the same way that people at Adidas and Paul Pogba’s camp were not on top of a tweet that he put out that was really badly timed when it came out.”
This was the video that briefly appeared on the Manchester United website last night.
It featured Ole Gunnar Solskjaer poking in in the 1999 European Cup final and mentioned that twenty seasons on, he was becoming Manchester United interim manager.
Ole in?
Good morning.
After a video was published and then deleted on the Manchester United website that referred to former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as "our interim manager" we are expecting the Norwegian to be appointed later today.
But the intrigue around the medium-term future of Manchester United continues to swirl as details of Jose Mourinho's end times leak out.