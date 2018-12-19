Mourinho reaction & Solskjaer latest

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Manchester United risk "writing off" the next two seasons by appointing an interim manager, says former midfielder Darren Fletcher.

"Manchester United should never be in this position," Fletcher told BBC Radio 5 live.

"They're almost writing off this season and next season because if they appoint a new manager in the summer he's not going to have much time to look for new players.

"There is a real concern that you could have two seasons of rebuilding again."