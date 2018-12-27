Listen: New Years Day's non-league commentaries

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT (unless stated)

    National League

    AFC Fylde v Barrow AFC - BBC Radio Cumbria

    Aldershot Town v Maidenhead United - BBC Surrey

    Braintree v Ebbsfleet - BBC Radio Kent

    Eastleigh v Havant and Waterlooville - BBC Radio Solent

    Halifax Town v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio York

    Hartlepool United v Gateshead - BBC Tees

    Leyton Orient v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Radio London

    Salford City v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales

    National League North

    Kidderminster Harriers v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    Nuneaton Borough v AFC Telford United (13:00 GMT) -BBC Radio Shropshire

    York City v Darlington - BBC Radio York

    National League South

    Billericay v Chelmsford Town - BBC Essex

    Dartford v Welling - BBC Radio Kent

    Hampton & Richmond v Woking (13:00 GMT) -BBC Surrey

    Truro City v Torquay United - BBC Radio Devon

