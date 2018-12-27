Listen: New Years Day's non-league commentaries
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT (unless stated)
National League
AFC Fylde v Barrow AFC - BBC Radio Cumbria
Aldershot Town v Maidenhead United - BBC Surrey
Braintree v Ebbsfleet - BBC Radio Kent
Eastleigh v Havant and Waterlooville - BBC Radio Solent
Halifax Town v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio York
Hartlepool United v Gateshead - BBC Tees
Leyton Orient v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Radio London
Salford City v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales
National League North
Kidderminster Harriers v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester
Nuneaton Borough v AFC Telford United (13:00 GMT) -BBC Radio Shropshire
York City v Darlington - BBC Radio York
National League South
Billericay v Chelmsford Town - BBC Essex
Dartford v Welling - BBC Radio Kent
Hampton & Richmond v Woking (13:00 GMT) -BBC Surrey
Truro City v Torquay United - BBC Radio Devon