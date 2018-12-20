Live
Tottenham to face Chelsea in semis - Carabao Cup reaction
Summary
- Tottenham win at Arsenal to reach Carabao Cup semi-finals
- Dele Alli hit by plastic bottle at Emirates
- Chelsea also go through - and will play Spurs in last four
- League One Burton drawn against holders Man City
By Ben Collins
Today's papers
The Star leads with Tottenham's derby win at Arsenal but also mentions how goalscorer Dele Alli was struck by a plastic bottle.
There's also a story on what transfer fund Manchester United's new caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can expect in January.
Can't see £50m going far though...he'll have to invest it a bit better than he did while at Cardiff.
Today's papers
The Mail carries an image of the goal that booked Tottenham's place in the last four...
Get Involved
The competition has provided some great stories over the years... we're thinking Bradford reaching the 2013 final while Bristol City knocked Manchester United out last season before giving Man City a scare in the semis.
Now it's Burton's turn to take on Pep Guardiola's men, so we're asking how big an upset would it be for the Brewers to knock City out? What is the Cup upset - sorry, Cupset - you remember? And what's the best run your team has been on?
Burton get Man City
Tottenham were then handed another London derby in the semi-finals - against Chelsea.
And League One side Burton will play holders Manchester City in the last four.
The semis are played over two legs in the weeks commencing 7 and 21 January.
Today's papers
And we'll begin with the Guardian's back page, which wraps up last night's action nicely, plus mentions the latest from Old Trafford.
In case you missed it, Tottenham gained some revenge for their north London derby defeat by Arsenal in the league the other week with goals by Son Heung-min and Dele Alli giving them a 2-0 win in the Carabao Cup.
And Eden Hazard struck late against Bournemouth to send Chelsea into the semi-finals too.
Good morning...
...and thanks for joining us as we look at the reaction to the last two Carabao Cup quarter-finals last night and the semi-final draw.
There's plenty of other news knocking about too and, a little later - 12:30 GMT onwards to be precise - we'll bring you the latest from today's Premier League news conferences.