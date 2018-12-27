Live

Premier League news conferences

preview
Summary

  1. 12:30 GMT: Pochettino talks before Tottenham v Wolves
  2. 13:00: Emery takes Arsenal to Liverpool on Saturday
  3. 13:00: Fulham boss Ranieri on important Huddersfield clash
  4. Those games among six PL fixtures on Saturday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Not seen Pochettino pull up a chair in Hotspur Way's media room yet. Maybe he's waiting for the journalists to finish their mince pies and cuppas before interrupting...

    In the meantime let's quickly recap yesterday's Premier League drama....

  2. Post update

    Here's the plan*...

    12:30 GMT: Mauricio Pochettino talks before Tottenham v Wolves

    13:00: Unai Emery on Arsenal's trip to Liverpool

    13:00: Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri on the crunch clash against Huddersfield

    * All times are provisional and subject to change. The BBC cannot be held responsible for distracting you for longer than originally advertised

  3. Post update

    Hello! We're back in the office, Premier League managers are back in the office... you may be back in the office/van/warehouse.

    Wherever you are, I'm sure you've got time to join us for an hour or two and read what the likes of Messrs Pochettino, Emery and Ranieri have got to say...

  4. Post update

    The Office
    Copyright: BBC

    "If you want the rainbow, you've got to put up with the rain."

    Christmas is over folks. It's back to work...

