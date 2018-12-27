Live
Premier League news conferences
viewing this page
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- 12:30 GMT: Pochettino talks before Tottenham v Wolves
- 13:00: Emery takes Arsenal to Liverpool on Saturday
- 13:00: Fulham boss Ranieri on important Huddersfield clash
- Those games among six PL fixtures on Saturday
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Post update
Not seen Pochettino pull up a chair in Hotspur Way's media room yet. Maybe he's waiting for the journalists to finish their mince pies and cuppas before interrupting...
In the meantime let's quickly recap yesterday's Premier League drama....
Post update
Here's the plan*...
12:30 GMT: Mauricio Pochettino talks before Tottenham v Wolves
13:00: Unai Emery on Arsenal's trip to Liverpool
13:00: Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri on the crunch clash against Huddersfield
* All times are provisional and subject to change. The BBC cannot be held responsible for distracting you for longer than originally advertised
Post update
Hello! We're back in the office, Premier League managers are back in the office... you may be back in the office/van/warehouse.
Wherever you are, I'm sure you've got time to join us for an hour or two and read what the likes of Messrs Pochettino, Emery and Ranieri have got to say...
Post update
"If you want the rainbow, you've got to put up with the rain."
Christmas is over folks. It's back to work...