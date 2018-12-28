Live
Premier League news conferences
Summary
- Solskjaer's United take on Bournemouth at Old Trafford
- Sarri and Klopp among managers to speak later
- Liverpool hold six point lead at top of league
- Fulham face Huddersfield in bottom of table clash
Valencia will stay as captain - Solskjaer
Man Utd v Bournemouth (Sun, 16:30 GMT)
Right-back Antonio Valencia will continue to captain Manchester United when he returns from injury, says boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
"Antonio is the captain when fit, he's going through a couple of tough sessions now to get him ready for the busy period," says the Norwegian.
"There are not many more better right backs going forward so you'll see him wearing his band."
Dunk back for Brighton
Brighton v Everton (15:00 GMT)
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton manager Chris Hughton told us earlier that he had no new injury worries - and will also have key centre-back Lewis Dunk back available.
The England international is set to play against Everton after serving a one-match suspension following his sending off at Bournemouth on Saturday.
"We'll have Lewis back and we have good competition within the squad," says Hughton.
"At the moment we have no fears going into this busy period."
Van La Parra is Boro bound
Fulham v Huddersfield (Sat, 15:00GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Huddersfield midfielder Rajiv van La Parra is on the brink of a loan move to Championship promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough.
The 27-year-old Dutchman was on Leeds’ radar but it appears he has chosen Teesside, where it is understood he has had a medical.
Van La Parra has made five appearances for the Terriers this season but none since the draw with Burnley 6 October.
Howe knows size of Old Trafford task
Man Utd v Bournemouth (Sun, 16:30 GMT)
Bournemouth
With Pogba and his Manchester United team-mates rediscovering their form under Solskjaer, Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe knows it will be difficult to earn the Cherries' first win at Old Trafford.
"Sunday will be a tough game, whenever you go to Old Trafford it's a tough assignment.
"We're looking forward to rising to the challenge, they've had two good results."
We want to build team round Pogba - Solskjaer
Man Utd v Bournemouth (Sun, 16:30 GMT)
Manchester United
From a world-record signing... to bench fodder... to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanting to build the Manchester United team around him.
It's been a funny old time for Paul Pogba in his second spell at Old Trafford.
"I think Paul's a top player," Solskjaer says. "He's one of the best top, top players in the world, attacking-wise he's done really well but he's a big lad, can win headers, tackles, he's been the same as the others.
"The attacking has been perfect and that's key, you should be tired towards the end of every single game.
"He's been top class and we're looking to build a team around him of course but there are so many quality players."
Ex-Arsenal chairman Hill-Wood dies
Some sad news to bring you...
Former Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood has died at the age of 82.
He became chairman in 1982 and presided over the appointments of George Graham and Arsene Wenger as managers and they won five league titles, five FA Cups, the League Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup between them.
Ill health forced Hill-Wood to step down from the position in June 2013.
Arsenal say he was also "instrumental" in the successful move from Highbury to Emirates Stadium in 2006.
Hughton not expecting January signings
Brighton v Everton (15:00 GMT)
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton's fax machine is likely to remain switched off throughout January...
"I don't see us being too busy next month in terms of incomings," says Seagulls boss Chris Hughton.
"But we could see a few of our younger players heading out on loan."
Brighton without keeper Ryan
Brighton v Everton (15:00 GMT)
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton have "no additional injury concerns" going into Saturday's home match against Everton, says Chris Hughton.
But he knows he will have to make one enforced change - Australia keeper Mat Ryan has gone to play in the Asia Cup.
Ex-Blackburn keeper Jason Steele and former Fulham keeper David Button are battling it out to replace him.
"I'll make the decision as to who replaces Maty this weekend," says Hughton.
"There's nothing that happens in the goalkeeping department that I don't know about.
"I want a tough decision and both keepers have worked really hard, pushing Maty to his high levels."
Post update
The Premier League managers are turning up quicker than Tube trains. Stand behind the yellow line. Chris Hughton is approaching...
Solskjaer is loving it
Man Utd v Bournemouth (Sun, 16:30 GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Press conferences with Jose Mourinho had begun to become joyless affairs.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might not be as explosive in what he is actually saying but he is evidently not overawed by being catapulted back into the spotlight from the relative peace of his Norwegian club Molde.
Today he even said he was enjoying his salvos with the media - this was his fourth in a week, more than the number of training sessions he has had with his players.
How long it lasts is open to debate, especially when Manchester United stop winning by big scores, but the 45-year-old does look a natural.
Enjoy playing for this club - Solksjaer's message to Lukaku & Sanchez
Man Utd v Bournemouth (Sun, 16:30 GMT)
Manchester United
Back to Carrington... where Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has urged Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to follow the example of Paul Pogba and step up their performances.
"I cannot do anything for their performances on the pitch, Paul Pogba has done it, and I've had chats with Anthony, Romelu, Alexis," says the Manchester United manager.
"I'm here to put them on the path and it's up to them to do it on the pitch. It's up to them when they get a chance - that's the name of the game as a footballer, you've got to do it yourself.
"I gave some guidelines of course on expression, freedom of expression, but that's how I've always been as a manager - you can't tell what the players to do in this position.
"Just enjoy playing for this club, that's the best time of your life, but it's not a bad time to be manager for a while."
Francis injury is a big blow - Howe
Man Utd v Bournemouth (Sun, 16:30 GMT)
Bournemouth
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has also been speaking to the media this morning and starts by wishing Simon Francis well.
"Simon's injury is a huge blow for us and for himself. He's been our leader on the pitch, role model, he'll be a big miss for the dressing room. A great professional."
Francis out for the season
Man Utd v Bournemouth (Sun, 16:30 GMT)
Bournemouth
Bournemouth defender Simon Francis will be out for between six and nine months after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
The 33-year-old club captain was carried off on a stretcher after suffering the injury in Wednesday's 5-0 defeat by Tottenham at Wembley.
Francis has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season.
Post update
Man Utd v Bournemouth (Sun, 16:30 GMT)
Solskjaer's start to managerial life continues with another favourable-looking fixture when Manchester United host Bournemouth on Sunday.
And the visitors will be without their skipper...
Solskjaer knows the right United buttons
Man Utd v Bournemouth (Sun, 16:30GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
He has not been back long but whether through accident or design, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer always drops something into his press conferences that is bound to trigger a positive reaction from the Manchester United support.
Today it was about the development of young players after he introduced teenage forward Angel Gomes from the bench against Huddersfield on Boxing Day.
In Mason Greenwood, Jimmy Garner and Tahith Chong, United have another three outstanding talents. And it seems Solskjaer intends to use them.
Solskjaer said: "As Sir Matt Busby once said, if they are good enough, they are old enough.
"We need young players coming through. It is important for the academy.
"We have top talents in the Under-18s knocking on the door now."
Lukaku & Sanchez might have to wait
Solskjaer's news conference
Manchester United
While Martial starred in Manchester United's win at Cardiff, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez are yet to feature under Solskjaer.
Will Lukaku and Sanchez, who have both struggled for form this season, come straight back into the side?
"I cannot tell you, I've just been looking at the team, we have so many good players and when you get these you are confident looking forward to the games," says the Norwegian.
"We have a confident squad.
"It's a different thing when you're a fan on the outside, it's easy to see he should be playing.
"But suddenly you end up with six forwards. My thing now is Romelu, Alexis, Anthony, Jesse, Marcus, Juan... The rotation and communication between all the players is important."
Post update
Anyone else get stung by Anthony Martial's absence on Boxing Day? I wasted four points on that transfer (plus the points from Bernardo Silva who I transferred out)...
Lukaku, Martial and Sanchez back in 'light training'
Solskjaer news conference
Manchester United
First up from OGS... **attention fantasy football managers** team news.
"We've not had a lot of training since the Huddersfield match, we had yesterday off, today's the first day back," Solskjaer says.
"Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez were light yesterday so hopefully they can join part of the training today, let's see how they come through.
"Marcos Rojo and Scott McTominay look like they can take part soon.
"Chris Smalling's got a sorer foot so I don't think we'll see him until the New Year, maybe not before Spurs, probably, but you never know."
Solskjaer news conference
Manchester United
The early bird catches the worm, goes the saying. And that clearly is Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer's thinking.
The Manchester United manager has already been chatting to the media at Carrington, discussing the team news before Sunday's home match against Bournemouth, words of wisdom from Sir Matt Busby and where Lukaku and Sanchez will fit into his team...
Post update
Hello! You might still be on your Christmas holidays but it isn't a day off for Premier League managers.
More than half of the top-flight managers will be facing the media after training today. Or, in the case of Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, before training...