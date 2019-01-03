Man Utd win again - Wednesday reaction and January transfers

Video content Video caption: Troy Deeney’s referee comments raise eyebrows - literally. Troy Deeney’s referee comments raise eyebrows - literally.

Elsewhere on Wednesday we saw a noteworthy 45 minutes at Bournemouth where six goals flew in before half-time.

Unfortunately, both the home side and Watford decided to down tools after the break and things ended 3-3.

Things got so intense that there were just 12 minutes and 41 seconds between the second and sixth goals being scored.

Afterwards, Troy Deeney has kicked off about some officiating and you can listen to what he had to say by clicking play above. But let's focus on the joy of 45 minutes shall we?

