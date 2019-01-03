Live
Man Utd win again - Wednesday reaction and January transfers
Summary
- Solskjaer wants Man Utd stay after fourth straight win
- Arnautovic double salvages West Ham draw with Brighton
- Palace beat Wolves to pull clear of bottom three
- Deeney critical of referee after Watford draw at Bournemouth
Rom's 38-second impact
Man Utd super sub Romelu Lukaku's 'instant impact' is the headline news on today's Daily Telegraph.
Elsewhere, Man City boss Pep Guardiola says facing rivals Liverpool tonight is 'almost a final for us'.
Elsewhere on Wednesday we saw a noteworthy 45 minutes at Bournemouth where six goals flew in before half-time.
Unfortunately, both the home side and Watford decided to down tools after the break and things ended 3-3.
Things got so intense that there were just 12 minutes and 41 seconds between the second and sixth goals being scored.
Afterwards, Troy Deeney has kicked off about some officiating and you can listen to what he had to say by clicking play above. But let's focus on the joy of 45 minutes shall we?
'I think they should keep him'
Newcastle 0-2 Man Utd
Alan Shearer
Former England captain on Radio 5 live
Manchester United were impressive once they went 1-0 up. Solskjaer couldn't have done any more. I think they'll have looked at the fixtures coming up and thought 'let's give him the best possible start'.
There are bigger tests to come and I am concerned about how they are defensively. But what if Solskjaer wins all of his games in charge? What if he wins them a trophy? I think they should keep him.
Ole wants to stay...
Newcastle 0-2 Man Utd
Everything Ole Gunnar Solskjaer touches turns to gold at the moment.
After three wins on the spin he threw Romelu Lukaku on off the bench last night and around 40 seconds later - bingo. The sub nudged one home to send them on the way to a 2-0 win over Newcastle.
It means Solskjaer is just the second manager in the club's history to win his first four league games in charge, emulating the legendary Sir Matt Busby in 1946.
Asked afterwards if he will leave his interim role in May, Solskjaer replied: "I don't want to."
You can read more of what he said here.
