Man Utd win again - Wednesday reaction and January transfers

preview
  1. Solskjaer wants Man Utd stay after fourth straight win
  2. Arnautovic double salvages West Ham draw with Brighton
  3. Palace beat Wolves to pull clear of bottom three
  4. Deeney critical of referee after Watford draw at Bournemouth
  5. Get Involved: What's the best or worst 45 minutes of football you have attended? Tweet #bbcfootball

  1. Rom's 38-second impact

    Man Utd super sub Romelu Lukaku's 'instant impact' is the headline news on today's Daily Telegraph.

    Elsewhere, Man City boss Pep Guardiola says facing rivals Liverpool tonight is 'almost a final for us'.

    Daily Telegraph
  2. Post update

    Right, so that last entry details what we need from you. Have a think, have you ever been stood on a freezing terrace and watched something spectacular for 45 minutes? Send details our way if so.

    We are going to run through some papers, tweets and more bits and pieces from last night for a few minutes...

  3. Get Involved - Your best and worst 45 minutes

    Tweet #bbcfootball

    Video content

    Video caption: Troy Deeney’s referee comments raise eyebrows - literally.

    Elsewhere on Wednesday we saw a noteworthy 45 minutes at Bournemouth where six goals flew in before half-time.

    Unfortunately, both the home side and Watford decided to down tools after the break and things ended 3-3.

    Things got so intense that there were just 12 minutes and 41 seconds between the second and sixth goals being scored.

    Afterwards, Troy Deeney has kicked off about some officiating and you can listen to what he had to say by clicking play above. But let's focus on the joy of 45 minutes shall we?

    We want you send us details of the best and worst 45 minutes of football you have ever attended. It's #bbcfootball.

  4. 'I think they should keep him'

    Newcastle 0-2 Man Utd

    Alan Shearer

    Former England captain on Radio 5 live

    Manchester United were impressive once they went 1-0 up. Solskjaer couldn't have done any more. I think they'll have looked at the fixtures coming up and thought 'let's give him the best possible start'.

    There are bigger tests to come and I am concerned about how they are defensively. But what if Solskjaer wins all of his games in charge? What if he wins them a trophy? I think they should keep him.

  5. Ole wants to stay...

    Newcastle 0-2 Man Utd

    Solskjaer
    Everything Ole Gunnar Solskjaer touches turns to gold at the moment.

    After three wins on the spin he threw Romelu Lukaku on off the bench last night and around 40 seconds later - bingo. The sub nudged one home to send them on the way to a 2-0 win over Newcastle.

    It means Solskjaer is just the second manager in the club's history to win his first four league games in charge, emulating the legendary Sir Matt Busby in 1946.

    Asked afterwards if he will leave his interim role in May, Solskjaer replied: "I don't want to."

    You can read more of what he said here.

    Sir Matt Busby statue
  6. Let's react and look forward...

    Good morning ladies, gents, boys and girls. Marko's pointing at you.

    Mark Arnautovic
    If you're back in work commiserations. If you're in bed enjoying a few more days off then I'll hide my jealousy.

    Either way you're in a good place as we are about to bring you the best reaction, the best transfer chat and of course some fine build-up to a scintillating fixture later this evening.

    Welcome chums.

    Lukaku and Solskjaer
