Listen: FA Trophy second-round commentaries

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries

    All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT

    FA Trophy second-round

    Hartlepool United v AFC Telford United - BBC Tees & BBC Radio Shropshire

    Hereford FC v Brackley Town - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    Wrexham v Leyton Orient - BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio London

