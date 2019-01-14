Live
Man Utd beat Spurs, De Gea gives masterclass - Premier League reaction
- Man Utd make it six wins out of six under Solskjaer
- United won 1-0 thanks to David de Gea's heroics
- Is De Gea's goalkeeping display the best you've ever seen? Tell us via #bbcfootball and text 81111
- Two second-half goals help Everton defeat Bournemouth
- Manchester City face Wolves on Monday night (20:00 GMT)
Monday's papers
The Guardian
The Guardian reports on Solskjaer's claim that 'This is the real United'.
Monday's papers
The Daily Star
And also on the back page of the Daily Star.
Monday's papers
The Daily Express
It's a similar story in the Daily Express.
Monday's papers
The Times
It's De Gea and Kane again in The Times.
Monday's papers
The Sun
United's delight and the worry for Spurs over Harry Kane's injury are on the back page of The Sun.
Monday's papers
Daily Mirror
Unsurprisingly, David de Gea features prominently on all of Monday's papers, starting with the Daily Mirror.
United on the march
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his happy band of revitalised Manchester United men beat Spurs 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday to make it six wins out of six since the Norwegian took over as caretaker manager.
Goalkeeper David de Gea was the key man for United with a string of superb saves.
And there was more woe for Spurs as Harry Kane limped off the field at the end.
We'll bring you all the reaction from that game and all the other weekend action shortly but first, a look at Monday's papers.
Good morning
Good morning - well it is if you are a Manchester United fan...