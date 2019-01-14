Man Utd beat Spurs, De Gea gives masterclass - Premier League reaction

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his happy band of revitalised Manchester United men beat Spurs 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday to make it six wins out of six since the Norwegian took over as caretaker manager.

Goalkeeper David de Gea was the key man for United with a string of superb saves.

And there was more woe for Spurs as Harry Kane limped off the field at the end.

We'll bring you all the reaction from that game and all the other weekend action shortly but first, a look at Monday's papers.