Man Utd beat Spurs, De Gea gives masterclass - Premier League reaction

Summary

  1. Man Utd make it six wins out of six under Solskjaer
  2. United won 1-0 thanks to David de Gea's heroics
  3. Is De Gea's goalkeeping display the best you've ever seen? Tell us via #bbcfootball and text 81111
  4. Two second-half goals help Everton defeat Bournemouth
  5. Manchester City face Wolves on Monday night (20:00 GMT)

Live Reporting

By Elizabeth Hudson

All times stated are UK

  1. Monday's papers

    The Guardian

    The Guardian reports on Solskjaer's claim that 'This is the real United'.

    Monday's Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
  2. Monday's papers

    The Daily Star

    And also on the back page of the Daily Star.

    Monday's Daily Star
    Copyright: Daily Star
  3. Monday's papers

    The Daily Express

    It's a similar story in the Daily Express.

    Monday's Daily Express
    Copyright: Daily Express
  4. Monday's papers

    The Times

    It's De Gea and Kane again in The Times.

    Monday's Times
    Copyright: The Times
  5. Monday's papers

    The Sun

    United's delight and the worry for Spurs over Harry Kane's injury are on the back page of The Sun.

    Monday's Sun
    Copyright: The Sun
  6. Monday's papers

    Daily Mirror

    Unsurprisingly, David de Gea features prominently on all of Monday's papers, starting with the Daily Mirror.

    Monday's Mirror
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
  7. United on the march

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his happy band of revitalised Manchester United men beat Spurs 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday to make it six wins out of six since the Norwegian took over as caretaker manager.

    Goalkeeper David de Gea was the key man for United with a string of superb saves.

    And there was more woe for Spurs as Harry Kane limped off the field at the end.

    We'll bring you all the reaction from that game and all the other weekend action shortly but first, a look at Monday's papers.

    Manchester United in action
    Copyright: Getty Images
  8. Good morning

    Good morning - well it is if you are a Manchester United fan...

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
    Copyright: Getty Images
