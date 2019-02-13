Live
Championship: Leeds win and go top as Norwich lose 3-1 at Preston
Summary
- Watch 5 live Final Score by clicking play button at top of page
- Norwich go down 3-1 at Preston to lose top spot
- Leeds take over at the top with 2-1 win over Swansea
- Third-place Sheffield United beat 10-man Middlesbrough
- Brentford snatch late win over Aston Villa on Dean Smith's return to Griffin Park
- Nelson Oliveira puts Reading in front against Blackburn on return from facial injury
Live Reporting
By James Law and Matt Newsum
All times stated are UK
Reading 2-1 Blackburn
One win in 15 league games for Reading. This looks like it might buck the trend.
Blackburn aren't playing along with that though. They are going for it.
Two minutes of added time gone.
Reading 2-1 Blackburn
Reading on the rack as Blackburn come forward again.
Adam Armstrong's cross caused problems but was smuggled clear and the subsequent corner was disappointing.
Minute of normal time remaining as Rovers seek another equaliser.
Great finish to this game.
Mike: That's the end of this season for Villa, and to be honest we are not good enough to go up. Smith needs the close season to bring in players who can play the higher tempo game he would like. There will be a clear out in the summer.
JC: Re: 20:33...is that so? (from a smug Preston North End fan)
Yes, I expected a Norwich backlash but it never arrived. Declan Rudd deservedly given man of the match for Preston!
GOAL: Reading 2-1 Blackburn
Nelson Oliveira (85 mins)
Someone get this scriptwriter to Hollywood!
Nelson Oliveira, masked after a horrific facial injury kept him out of action, scores a goal which not only looks like it might earn Reading three points, but also was outstanding.
The Norwich loanee hit a scorcher which rippled past David Raya and again lit up the Madjeski.
Wonderful goal, from a brave fella.
FULL-TIME
Wigan 0-0 Stoke
Not one the director will enjoy putting a highlights package together from...
That said, Wigan get a point which could be useful in their bid to stay out of the relegation places.
Stoke halt a run of losses, it's a point, and a result on their travels. It's not a loss for Nathan Jones.
Share of spoils.
FULL-TIME
Brentford 1-0 Aston Villa
All over at Griffin Park as Dean Smith's return to Brentford ends in defeat.
Neal Maupay's late strike was worthy of winning any game - great strength and a fabulous finish from the forward.
FULL-TIME
Ipswich 1-1 Derby
Bottom side Ipswich take two big points off play-off chasing Derby.
Frank Lampard's side started with intent and led through Tom Lawrence's deflected volley, but Ipswich soon got on top and levelled through Jon Nolan.
A point apiece probably a fair result, though the Rams did hit the bar late on.
GOAL: Reading 1-1 Blackburn
Amari Bell (81 mins)
Redemption for Amari Bell who slams past the previously impervious Emiliano Martinez, after being put through by striker Danny Graham. Bell was perhaps culpable for the Reading opener.
Big goal for Rovers, but a dint for Reading, who need those points to escape the bottom three tonight.
FULL-TIME
Preston 3-1 Norwich
Preston have put a real shift in and have their win, with Norwich dropping off the top of the table.
The hosts were imperious in the first half and dogged in the second, with Ben Davies, Paul Gallagher and Sean Maguire getting their goals.
The Canaries may rue a missed first-half penalty, but all they had to show for their pressure was a stoppage time Teemu Pukki strike.
FULL-TIME
Sheff Utd 1-0 Middlesbrough
Big win for Sheffield United, who move within two points of Norwich City in the automatic promotion places.
It's a crusher for Boro though, who stay sixth. Are their promotion ambitions slipping away?
FULL-TIME
Leeds 2-1 Swansea
Leeds have done it and they're going top of the Championship.
The damage was done in the first half, with Pontus Jansson and Jack Harrison on target.
The hosts were in control in the second half but conceded a late penalty - scored by Oli McBurnie - which gave Swansea late hope.
Sheff Utd 1-0 Middlesbrough
David McGoldrick takes a tackle from Rajiv van la Parra and hits the deck. Free-kick. Time evaporating for Boro.
In the final minute of added time.
GOAL: Brentford 1-0 Aston Villa
Neal Maupay (90+1 mins)
Finally, finally Brentford get the goal their pressure arguably deserves.
The ball gets rolled into Neal Maupay, who is too strong as he rolls Tommy Elphick, cuts past Tyrone Mings and curls the ball into the top corner. Quite a finish!
GOAL: Preston 3-1 Norwich
Teemu Pukki (90+2 mins)
Even for Norwich this is no more than a consolation.
Teemu Pukki cannot be silenced - the striker gets his 21st Championship goal of the season, shooting across the magnificent Declan Rudd from an angle to find the far corner.
But Preston will have the last laugh.
Brentford 0-0 Aston Villa
Late, late chance for Brentford as Neal Maupay rolls his marker but sees his scuffed shot held by Lovre Kalinic.
But just as we enter injury time....
Wigan 0-0 Stoke
Wigan hammer the ball away from the corresponding set-piece. Stoke denied again.
Four minutes of added time.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Ipswich 1-1 Derby
We're into five minutes of stoppage time at Portman Road, and Derby hit the bar from a corner.
I'm not sure who gets the final touch but the home crowd breathe a collective sigh of relief.
Derby will stay out of the play-offs as things stand.
Wigan 0-0 Stoke
Stoke defender Danny Batth tumbles in the box, no penalty. The Potters have a final dig from a corner in the last minute of normal time...
Leeds 2-1 Swansea
This is some unwanted stress for Marcelo Bielsa, whose Leeds side had been cruising until that unnecessary foul in the area by Luke Ayling on Swansea sub Joel Asoro.
Three minutes of stoppage time remain.
Sheff Utd 1-0 Middlesbrough
I can almost feel the tension on Teesside, as 10-man Middlesbrough look like they're going to come unstuck at Bramall Lane against a promotion rival.
If there's one thing Tony Pulis can be called out for, it's a lack of goals. Just 35 this season and they've not looked like scoring too often tonight.
Four minutes of added time.