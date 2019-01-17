Emery, Silva & Pellegrini - Premier League news conferences & transfer gossip

On Javier Hernandez: "They are just rumours, like with so many problems. Javier is part of the squad, he unfortunately had had too long injuries but he will continue to be an important player to us."

On Declan Rice: "He is a player that will continue improving, he is just 20 years old so he has a lot of time to continue growing as a player. I think he can play both positions [centre back and midfield] but I repeat that he is improving every day."

On Samir Nasri: "He has a lot of quality, in the way he wants to get some revenge in football. His quality, we never had any doubts about him."