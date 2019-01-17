Live
Emery, Silva & Pellegrini - Premier League news conferences & transfer gossip
viewing this page
Summary
- Premier League news conferences coming up: Unai Emery, Marco Silva, Claude Puel
- Eight Premier League games on Saturday, including Arsenal v Chelsea (Sat 17:30 GMT)
- All the latest transfer news and gossip
Live Reporting
By Laura Savvas
All times stated are UK
'Nasri wants to get some revenge in football'
Bournemouth v West Ham (Sat, 15:00)
West Ham United
On Javier Hernandez: "They are just rumours, like with so many problems. Javier is part of the squad, he unfortunately had had too long injuries but he will continue to be an important player to us."
On Declan Rice: "He is a player that will continue improving, he is just 20 years old so he has a lot of time to continue growing as a player. I think he can play both positions [centre back and midfield] but I repeat that he is improving every day."
On Samir Nasri: "He has a lot of quality, in the way he wants to get some revenge in football. His quality, we never had any doubts about him."
Arnautovic update from Pellegrini
Bournemouth v West Ham (Sat, 15:00)
West Ham United
Let's start with some team news from Pellegrini and an update on Marko Arnautovic.
"This week Javier Hernandez has worked and [Ryan] Fredericks started just part of the work with the squad."
On Arnautovic: "He is working with the team without any problem. He has a contract here so we will know what happens with that in the coming days."
Next up, West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini...
'Bielsa's presentation is nothing new'
Southampton v Everton (Sat, 15:00)
Southampton
On being linked with RB Leipzig's Jean-Kevin Augustin: "It's nice to know that we are linked with this guy. I don't want to explain if he is or not. I know Jean-Kevin very well that's for sure. He has qualities because he is very quick, he can score and he is used to the high-pressing methods we used so that would help him if he would be here, but he isn't."
On Marcelo Bielsa's news conference: "So you got a tactical lesson from him? That's nice. I think maybe the people outside don't know how managers are working; now they know it. But I have to tell you, it's nothing new. We do it every day.
"Every manager in every league in Europe does it in that way. He showed it for everyone, but that's not my intention to do the same."
'We have to find players who fit our philosophy perfectly'
Southampton v Everton (Sat, 15:00)
Southampton
Hasenhuttl on letting players go: "We try to find players who fit perfect to our philosophy and who have the qualities to help us in the future. If we get the chance to get one we will do it.
"On the other side, we see a few players who maybe don't fit to our system or our style of football, so if they come and say 'coach, I have another option', then we will find a solution and it's a win-win for both sides.
"We don't send any player away if the player is part of our club and shows in every training that he wants to fight for his chance."
'We need fresh players on Saturday'
Southampton v Everton (Sat, 15:00)
Southampton
Hasenhuttl on squad rotation: "I think we really need fresh players on Saturday, because 120 minutes is tough for them.
"Not every position can I make a rotation, that is not possible because of the injuries we have, so we will have a look.
"It depends on how psychically strong every player is. I have a few players who are strong, but some who are not so far in their development.
"I have to have a good eye on the guys today and tomorrow and see how fresh they are."
'We have to keep the negatives as small as possible'
Southampton v Everton (Sat, 15:00)
Southampton
On Derby: "We have a few positives from the game, we need to keep the negative stuff as small as possible, because in the moment, it doesn't feel too good that we are out of the FA Cup, but we have so many games to follow.
"We have to show that we can battle against Everton after 120 minutes on Wednesday evening."
On whether he is relieved to be out of the FA Cup: "I think it would be different if we were in 10th or 11th position, far away from the relegation zone.
"The FA Cup is really a bonus for a club like us because it gives us the chance to win a title in a very short way.
"The situation we're in at the moment, we have to show that we have an advantage for the games, we have longer time to prepare for the games at the weekend but we have to show that is is an advantage for us."
'We gave it away too easily'
Southampton v Everton (Sat, 15:00)
Southampton
On Derby: "It was a very good game, we were 2-0 in front, but then it was too easy how we gave it away.
"I think the two goals we received were very similar, the first is a set-piece where I thought in the first moment was offside, but I think the VAR made a fantastic decision and it was not offside.
"VAR did a fantastic job. It was close, it was tight, but it was not offside.
"One time, in the first half, we had the advantage of VAR, and had the disadvantage in the second half. Both teams wanted to win but we will not analyse this game."
'Maybe we didn't respect Derby enough'
Southampton v Everton (Sat, 15:00)
Southampton
Hasenhuttl has shared his thoughts on Wednesday night's defeat by Derby in the FA Cup: "I think what is the most important point is to stop giving away early goals after getting the lead.
"I think the next 10/15 minutes very often are the crucial minutes for us and we shouldn't change our game plan after getting the lead.
"We have good focus in the Premier League, but we didn't have a good focus in the FA Cup at that moment.
"Maybe the respect of our opponent from the Championship wasn't high enough."
Saints team news
Southampton v Everton (Sat, 15:00)
Southampton
Earlier today, Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed top scorer Danny Ings will be fit to face Everton, after recovering from a hamstring injury.
Ryan Bertrand, Mario Lemina and Michael Obafemi all remain sidelined.
The latest transfer gossip
Manchester City and Chelsea are keen to sign Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen, although Real Madrid remain favourites to secure the 26-year-old.
Meanwhile, goalkeeper David de Gea is on course to sign a new big-money deal at Manchester United.
Keep up with the latest transfer gossip right here.
Spurs' Dembele joins Guangzhou R&F
Tottenham have sold midfielder Mousa Dembele to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F for £11m.
Dembele, 31, was due to be out of contract in the summer but will seal a move after international clearance.
He had flown to China to join Beijing Guoan but complications with the deal saw Guangzhou move for the Belgium international.
Read the full story here.
The weekend's fixtures
Here's what's in store this weekend in the Premier League:
What's to come
Here are the managers we'll be hearing from ahead of this weekend's Premier League fixtures:
Unai Emery (Arsenal) - 12:00
Manuel Pellegrini (West Ham) - 12:30
Chris Hughton (Brighton) - 13:30
Claude Puel (Leicester) - 13:30
Sean Dyche (Burnley) - 13:45
Javi Gracia (Watford) - 14:00
Marco Silva (Everton) - 14:00
I'll also be bringing you the latest from Southampton after Ralph Hasenhuttl's earlier news conference.
All timings are in GMT and are approximate. Please be aware that the schedule may or may not change.
