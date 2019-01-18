Live
Premier League news conferences & transfer gossip
Summary
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer news conference at 08:30 GMT
- Bournemouth, Huddersfield & Tottenham also coming up
By Denise Evans
Chris Boddy: as a Lincoln supporter, we need a quick clinical striker to finish off the squad. As a Liverpool fan, I couldn't be much happier.. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Maybe a reserve RB but that's it.
'I belong at the top level' - Mourinho
Jose Mourinho is never one the stay out the limelight for long, is he?
On Thursday, the ex-Man Utd boss appeared as a pundit for Qatar-based broadcaster Bein Sports on its coverage of the Asian Cup.
Naturally, the conversation turned to life after United, with Mourinho admitting he is "too young to retire" and that he believes he "belongs at the top level".
Here's what else he had to say.
From one United manager...to another
Solskjaer’s winning streak
Man Utd v Brighton (Sat, 15:00GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer make it seven out of seven as Manchester United’s interim boss.
Brighton are tomorrow’s visitors to Old Trafford, aiming to stop the momentum building up around the Norwegian.
Solskjaer will be speaking shortly.
Allanmerlin Kaganzi: The exit of Alvaro Morata should surely put a smile to the most elite league! It's sad to see great talent wasted in London
Fantasy Football dilemma
Son and Harry Kane are out for Tottenham and Trent Alexander-Arnold is injured for Liverpool.
It's left Fantasy Football mangers with a bit of a selection headache.
But don't fear, we've put together a guide on who could be the prefect replacement for your croked fantasy players.
Lallana and Morrison off to Scotland?
Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana and Lazio's Ravel Morrison are both set for moves across the border to Scotland, with Steven Gerrard rumoured to be interested in bringing the duo to Rangers.
What the papers say
Disclaimer: Reading the post before this one is advisable
Well, a spider is crawling all over the back pages of the papers today, as plenty of editors have opted for an image of Jamie Vardy turning up to training at Leicester dressed as Spiderman.
Your friendly neighbourhood Spiderman...
Leicester City
Something rather unusual took place at Leicester City's training ground on Thursday, but boss Claude Puel said he "wasn't surprised" by the antics.
But, who's the man behind the mask causing havoc?
Have a watch...
Morata off to Madrid
With forward Alvaro Morata set to leave Chelsea for the warmer climates of Atletico Madrid, it will leave a gaping striker hole fans are likely to want to be filled by manager Maurizio Sarri.
Is Gonzalo Higuain the man to fill it?
Arnautovic can leave 'if price is right'
West Ham United
By now, you've undoubtedly heard the transfer rumours surrounding West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic.
The Hammers say he's not for sale but Arnautovic's brother and agent says he wants to move.
On Thursday, manager Manuel Pellegrini said the Hammers "don't want to sell" the -year-old, but he can move to China if the club get a "good deal".
Read the latest update here.
Who is on the move and who is staying put?
Along with updates from Premier League news conferences from clubs across the land, we'll be sprinkling n a fair amount of transfer news and gossip.
Will Marko Arnautovic be tempted by big money offers to lure him away from West Ham and is Gonzalo Higuain on the way to Stamford Bridge?
