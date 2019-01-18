Live

Premier League news conferences & transfer gossip

preview
4,497
viewing this page

Summary

  1. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer news conference at 08:30 GMT
  2. Bournemouth, Huddersfield & Tottenham also coming up
  3. Get involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

Live Reporting

By Denise Evans

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Chris Boddy: as a Lincoln supporter, we need a quick clinical striker to finish off the squad. As a Liverpool fan, I couldn't be much happier.. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Maybe a reserve RB but that's it.

  2. 'I belong at the top level' - Mourinho

    Jose Mourinho is never one the stay out the limelight for long, is he?

    On Thursday, the ex-Man Utd boss appeared as a pundit for Qatar-based broadcaster Bein Sports on its coverage of the Asian Cup.

    Naturally, the conversation turned to life after United, with Mourinho admitting he is "too young to retire" and that he believes he "belongs at the top level".

    Here's what else he had to say.

    Jose Mourinho: Ex-Manchester United manager is 'too young to retire'
  3. From one United manager...to another

  4. Solskjaer’s winning streak

    Man Utd v Brighton (Sat, 15:00GMT)

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer make it seven out of seven as Manchester United’s interim boss.

    Brighton are tomorrow’s visitors to Old Trafford, aiming to stop the momentum building up around the Norwegian.

    Solskjaer will be speaking shortly.

    .
  5. Get Involved - which player would you be happy to see leave?

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Allanmerlin Kaganzi: The exit of Alvaro Morata should surely put a smile to the most elite league! It's sad to see great talent wasted in London

  6. Fantasy Football dilemma

    Son and Harry Kane are out for Tottenham and Trent Alexander-Arnold is injured for Liverpool.

    It's left Fantasy Football mangers with a bit of a selection headache.

    But don't fear, we've put together a guide on who could be the prefect replacement for your croked fantasy players.

    Harry kane
  7. Get Involved - which player should come to your club?

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    SMS Message: I think Tottenham need to show intent and bring in Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon. Amazing talent, perfect Dembele replacement and still only 22 from Anon
    Anon
  8. Lallana and Morrison off to Scotland?

    Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana and Lazio's Ravel Morrison are both set for moves across the border to Scotland, with Steven Gerrard rumoured to be interested in bringing the duo to Rangers.

    Adam lallana
  9. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    We're over halfway through January and the clock is ticking for clubs to negotiate transfer - in and out.

    So it's got me thinking. Which player would you like to see come in to your club this transfer window? And who would you not be too fussed about if he left?

    You know the drill, get in touch!

  10. What the papers say

    Disclaimer: Reading the post before this one is advisable

    Well, a spider is crawling all over the back pages of the papers today, as plenty of editors have opted for an image of Jamie Vardy turning up to training at Leicester dressed as Spiderman.

    Star
    Mirror
  11. Your friendly neighbourhood Spiderman...

    Leicester City

    Something rather unusual took place at Leicester City's training ground on Thursday, but boss Claude Puel said he "wasn't surprised" by the antics.

    But, who's the man behind the mask causing havoc?

    Have a watch...

    Video content

    Who turned up to Leicester training as Spiderman?
  12. Morata off to Madrid

    With forward Alvaro Morata set to leave Chelsea for the warmer climates of Atletico Madrid, it will leave a gaping striker hole fans are likely to want to be filled by manager Maurizio Sarri.

    Is Gonzalo Higuain the man to fill it?

    Alvaro Morata
  13. Arnautovic can leave 'if price is right'

    West Ham United

    By now, you've undoubtedly heard the transfer rumours surrounding West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic.

    The Hammers say he's not for sale but Arnautovic's brother and agent says he wants to move.

    On Thursday, manager Manuel Pellegrini said the Hammers "don't want to sell" the -year-old, but he can move to China if the club get a "good deal".

    Read the latest update here.

    Marko Arnautovic
  14. Who is on the move and who is staying put?

    Along with updates from Premier League news conferences from clubs across the land, we'll be sprinkling n a fair amount of transfer news and gossip.

    Will Marko Arnautovic be tempted by big money offers to lure him away from West Ham and is Gonzalo Higuain on the way to Stamford Bridge?

  15. Morning

    BRRRR! It's a chilly one out there today.

    But with cup of coffee in hand and plenty of football to discuss this morning, we're already nicely warmed up and ready for the day ahead.

    Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is first up to face the media ahead of his side's clash with Birghton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

    Get the kettle on, Friday, let's be avin' ya!

    ole gunnar solskjaer
    Copyright: Getty Images
