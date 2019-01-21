Premier League reaction & transfer gossip

Leroy Sane celebrates scoring for Tottenham
  1. Harry Winks goal gives Tottenham last-gasp win at Fulham
  2. Man City win at Huddersfield to close gap on Liverpool
  3. Transfer gossip & updates
  4. Get Involved: Reasons to be cheerful on the 'most miserable day of the year' #bbcfootball or text 81111

By Ben Collins

  1. Alli injury concern

    Tottenham Hotspur

    If it wasn't for that late Winks header, Spurs fans would really be glum this morning.

    That's because Dele Alli hobbled off late on clutching his hamstring, adding to their injury list.

    Here's the latest on that but we'll let you know if there's any confirmation today about just how long the England midfielder might be out.

    Dele Alli
    Copyright: Getty Images
  2. Post update

    In case you missed it, Man City weren't at their free-flowing best in the first half yesterday, but goals by Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane early in the second half sealed a 3-0 win at Huddersfield...

    Manchester City players celebrate a goal at Huddersfield
    Copyright: Reuters

    Tottenham were also below-par at Fulham, who held a deserved 1-0 lead at the break, but Dele Alli equalised before Harry Winks won it with virtually the last touch.

    Harry Winks celebrates scoring for Tottenham at Fulham
    Copyright: Reuters
  3. Good morning...

    ...and thanks for joining us on what is apparently the 'most miserable day of the year'.

    I'll do my best to cheer you up, but that shouldn't be too difficult for any of you Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City.

    Spurs and City gave you plenty of reasons to be cheerful as they both won yesterday, although Dele Alli's injury is a concern for Spurs.

    I'll bring you the reaction to yesterday's Premier League games and all the latest transfer news and gossip, beginning with today's newspapers.

