Salomon Rondon celebrates scoring against Man City
Newcastle shock Man City, Man Utd rescue draw - Premier League reaction & gossip

Summary

  1. Newcastle stun Man City by coming from behind to beat champions
  2. Man Utd make late fightback to salvage draw with Burnley
  3. Arsenal, Everton, Fulham and Wolves win
  4. Liverpool v Leicester (20:00 GMT)
  5. Get Involved: When have you had egg on your face? Outrageous predictions that came true? #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

By Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Ok, I exaggerate, there wasn't a sheep in my garden this morning. But there was at least a good inch of snow. In Manchester.

    If you've had any snow where you are today then drive safe people!!

    I'll have a look at the forecasts and see if it'll affect any of tonight's games.

  2. Post update

    Speaking of shock results, having recently moved from out in the sticks into the city, I didn't expect to open my door to this today...

    Sheep in the snow
  3. 'The bravery's coming back' - Dyche

    Man Utd 2-2 Burnley

    As for Burnley, manager Sean Dyche felt his side put in an "excellent performance" and despite United's late fightback, he said it didn't feel like a defeat.

    He was a bit miffed about Victor Lindelof's stoppage-time equaliser though. He felt he was offside in the build-up. Think he has a point, to be fair.

    Video content

    Video caption: Man Utd 2-2 Burnley: Clarets are getting harder to beat - Sean Dyche
  4. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    So, I asked a moment ago who gave Newcastle a hope? And the same goes for Burnley.

    I live in Manchester and I heard plenty of City and United fans giving it the big one over the last couple of days. Wonder how they feel know? Like they've got egg on their face?

    So, has it happened to you? Have you tempted fate only to regret it? Or have you made an outrageous prediction that actually came true?

    Let me know on Twitter by using #bbcfootball or text via 81111 (UK only)

  6. 'The players gave everything' - Benitez

    Newcastle 2-1 Man City

    Newcastle United

    Firstly, let's hear from Rafael Benitez, whose Newcastle side hung in there before taking their chances to pull off a shock win against Man City.

    I mean, seriously, who gave the Magpies a hope?

    Michael Owen scored the only goal the last time they beat City in the league, in September 2005.

    Video content

    Video caption: Newcastle 2-1 Manchester City: Players gave everything - Benitez
  7. What's to come?

    Here's all of the results from a dramatic night of Premier League. Now we'll bring you some of the reaction (bear with me, there's plenty of it!) and we'll look ahead to tonight's games.

    Also, we'll have all the latest transfer news and gossip. After all, there's only one day left till the January window shuts.

    Premier League results from Tuesday, 29 January
  8. Fulham fightback

    Fulham 4-2 Brighton

    If only Brighton heeded Chris Hughton's words of warning.

    The Seagulls were 2-0 up at Fulham at half-time, only for the Cottagers to fight back in the second half and claim a much-needed win.

    Luciano Vietto celebrates scoring for Fulham against Brighton
  9. Post update

    Oh, and you know when managers send you back out for the second half with the words 'it's still 0-0' ringing in your ears?

    Well...

  11. Post update

    Newcastle went and did this against Man City...

    Salomon Rondon
    And Burnley almost, ALMOST won at Old Trafford for the first time since 1962.

    Chris Wood
  12. Good morning

    Thanks for joining us as we attempt to get our heads round what happened last night.

    You know when managers say there are no easy games? Well...

