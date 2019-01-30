Live
Newcastle shock Man City, Man Utd rescue draw - Premier League reaction & gossip
Summary
- Newcastle stun Man City by coming from behind to beat champions
- Man Utd make late fightback to salvage draw with Burnley
- Arsenal, Everton, Fulham and Wolves win
- Liverpool v Leicester (20:00 GMT)
By Ben Collins
'The bravery's coming back' - Dyche
Man Utd 2-2 Burnley
As for Burnley, manager Sean Dyche felt his side put in an "excellent performance" and despite United's late fightback, he said it didn't feel like a defeat.
He was a bit miffed about Victor Lindelof's stoppage-time equaliser though. He felt he was offside in the build-up. Think he has a point, to be fair.
So, I asked a moment ago who gave Newcastle a hope? And the same goes for Burnley.
I live in Manchester and I heard plenty of City and United fans giving it the big one over the last couple of days. Wonder how they feel know? Like they've got egg on their face?
So, has it happened to you? Have you tempted fate only to regret it? Or have you made an outrageous prediction that actually came true?
'Pressure's for tyres!'
Newcastle 2-1 Man City
BBC pundit Alan Shearer was playing up front with Michael Owen that day.
And guess what, he was pretty pleased with last night's result...
'The players gave everything' - Benitez
Newcastle 2-1 Man City
Newcastle United
Firstly, let's hear from Rafael Benitez, whose Newcastle side hung in there before taking their chances to pull off a shock win against Man City.
I mean, seriously, who gave the Magpies a hope?
Michael Owen scored the only goal the last time they beat City in the league, in September 2005.
What's to come?
Here's all of the results from a dramatic night of Premier League. Now we'll bring you some of the reaction (bear with me, there's plenty of it!) and we'll look ahead to tonight's games.
Also, we'll have all the latest transfer news and gossip. After all, there's only one day left till the January window shuts.
Fulham fightback
Fulham 4-2 Brighton
If only Brighton heeded Chris Hughton's words of warning.
The Seagulls were 2-0 up at Fulham at half-time, only for the Cottagers to fight back in the second half and claim a much-needed win.
Oh, and you know when managers send you back out for the second half with the words 'it's still 0-0' ringing in your ears?
Well...
Manchester United needed two late goals to salvage a 2-2 draw against Burnley.
And Newcastle came from behind to stun Man City by claiming a 2-1 victory, inflicting a huge blow to the Blues' hopes of defending their Premier League title.
Newcastle went and did this against Man City...
And Burnley almost, ALMOST won at Old Trafford for the first time since 1962.
Good morning
Thanks for joining us as we attempt to get our heads round what happened last night.
You know when managers say there are no easy games? Well...