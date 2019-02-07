Live
Man City go top and Brighton move into fifth round - reaction, analysis and rolling football updates
Summary
- Man City win at Everton to return to top of the Premier League
- Liverpool had chance to go seven points clear last Wednesday
- Brighton win replay at West Brom to reach FA Cup fifth round
- Premier League news conferences
Live Reporting
By Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Post update
West Brom 1-3 Brighton (aet)
As it happens, there was a bit of a turnaround in the FA Cup last night too.
West Brom took a 77th-minute lead in last night's replay with Brighton yet the Premier League outfit managed to take the tie into extra-time, where a Glenn Murray double sent the Seagulls into the fifth round.
It is still only 7 February so last night's result is far from decisive. There's still a long, long way to go and Liverpool now have a game in hand of course.
But it's been some turnaround in the title race over the last week.
So we want to know what are the biggest turnarounds you've witnessed or been involved in?
Late title charges? Great escapes? We'd love to hear about them...
Post update
Liverpool, meanwhile, have spent 95 days at top spot.
Many wrote off Manchester City's title hopes after last week's defeat at Newcastle. It was their third defeat in seven Premier League matches.
But make no mistake about it, the title race is very much ON!
Post update
It's the first time City have been at the top of the table since 15 December - coincidentally after winning the reverse fixture against Everton.
So as it stands, the champions have now spent 77 days at the top of the Premier League this season.
How did that happen?
Everton 0-2 Man City
Yet seven days later City returned to the league summit. They went above Liverpool on goal difference after winning at Everton last night.
Safe to say few people would have predicted that when the final whistle blew at St James' Park last week!
Post update
It's hard to believe that only nine days ago this happened...
And a day after Newcastle's shock win over Manchester City, leaders Liverpool had the chance to go seven points clear at the top of the Premier League.
Good morning
And thanks for joining us as we look back on last night's action in the Premier League and the FA Cup.
We'll also bring you any latest news and later on we're due to hear from no less than nine - yes, nine! - Premier League managers before their games at the weekend.