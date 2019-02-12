Gordon Banks dies aged 81 - reaction & tributes
Summary
- 1966 World Cup winner dies aged 81
- Former goalkeeper won 73 caps for England
- Produced one of the greatest saves to deny Pele in 1970
- Banks played most of his club football with Leicester and Stoke
Live Reporting
By Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Post update
And that seems a poignant moment for us to reflect on why Gordon Banks is considered one of the greats of English football. The former Stoke and Leicester goalkeeper, who helped England win the 1966 World Cup, passed away today at the age of 81.
Flags at half-mast at Stoke City
'I laugh when I read they wore no gloves!'
And here's our final selection of your tributes to Gordon Banks...
Gerry: As a developing goalie in the early 60s I'd watch and learn from the best, Banks, Bonetti, Springett, etc. I laugh when I read they wore no gloves! No one keeper has been the best, but he was consistent. It was his attitude to the game and other people that make him stand out as much as his ability between the sticks.
All the Bielsa ringing: We forget that back then, the average football was like a bag of putty!. If you headed it, there were lace-marks on your forehead for a week. Add water and mud, and you were playing with the modern equivalent of a medicine ball. When Lorimer or Lee hit one of their pile-drivers, circa 1970, the only man you could rely on to stop it was Banks of England, the best goalkeeper England ever produced.
bluetobits: 1972 - Maine Road. Man City going for the title and favourites v Stoke - lower half of the table on a bog of a pitch. City's forward line were Summerbee, Bell, Davies (Wyn) Lee, Marsh – Five international forwards against Gordon Banks. Stoke won 2-1 thanks to the greatest display of goalkeeping I had ever seen. The man is gone but the memories live on.
'A legend for all goalkeepers' - Schmeichel
Just like his father Peter, current Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has also paid tribute to England's World Cup-winning goalkeeper.
'A win for Gordon would be fitting touch' - Jones
Stoke City
More from Stoke City boss Nathan Jones on the passing of Gordon Banks.
"He was an absolute legend. The word legend is used too often nowadays but it is certainly correct to be used to describe Gordon. He had a wonderful career.
"For all concerned it would be a lift to win on Wednesday [at Wigan] and dedicate it Gordon. That would be a fitting touch."
'Gordon was a true legend' - Jones
'Everyone at Stoke is sad' - Jones
Stoke City
Stoke City boss Nathan Jones has been talking about the sad passing of former Potters and England goalkeeper Gordon Banks.
He says: "Everyone at the football club is very sad. Gordon Banks was very much a loved person at the club. Our thoughts go out to his family at this sad time."
'Thank you, Gordon'
Stoke City
And that League Cup which Gordon Banks helped Stoke win in 1972 remains the club's only major honour.
Stoke City holding scheduled news conference
Stoke City
Stoke City are holding a scheduled press conference ahead of their Championship trip to Wigan on Wednesday evening, and manager Nathan Jones has been talking about Gordon Banks, who played for the Potters from 1967 to 1973, winning the 1972 League Cup.
Foxes' only World Cup winner
Gordon Banks spent just one season in Chesterfield's first team before being signed by Leicester in 1959.
He went on to make 356 appearances in eight years with the Foxes, winning the 1964 League Cup as well as the 1966 World Cup with England.
'He could capture people with his stories'
You've also been paying tribute to Gordon Banks, and here are some more of your comments...
Whereeaglesdare: He was a great person as well as footballer. I met him back in the 80’s whilst I was in the army. He did a lot for charity and could capture people with his stories. As a proud Scotsman and Brit I can only pass my condolences on to his family and friends, but I will also feel sad at the passing of a sporting icon and a name that peppered my own happy childhood. He will be missed.
Stevie: Thank you for the memories. Stoke played our local team Portadown in a friendly during the 1970/1971 season. Stoke won 5-0 and Gordon had not one save to make but stayed after the game and signed autographs for all us kids. I’m glad I got one. Thank you Mr Banks.
Danceposa: RIP “Sir” Gordon Banks. The Kop used to chant "SIR" to him even before his World Cup heroics. He would resolutely stand between those sticks at the Kop end and defend a 0-1, 1-2 lead for Leicester with amazing saves with those big old balls. He was loved even when the Reds lost and got the most special of welcomes when he came down to the Kop end. What a goalkeeper.
'I'm heartbroken' - Wilson
BBC Radio 5 live
Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson has been recalling his memories of Gordon Banks, ever since he watched the former England goalkeeper play for Wilson's home-town club Chesterfield.
Wilson told BBC Radio 5 live: "He will go down, until England win a World Cup again, as the greatest England goalkeeper. I’m heartbroken.
"This was a guy who I saw at Chesterfield when I used to stand behind his goal as a kid. We were together about six months ago at a lunch in London and his memory was not good at that time. I always made him laugh by saying you were being a bit flash when you were young. He said you had to put on a bit of entertainment for the crowd.
"It was my privilege to eventually play against him in semi-finals of FA Cups and get to know him well, and this is just such sad news."
Banks and Charlton were old rivals
Gordon Banks grew up in Sheffield and started his career with nearby Chesterfield, where he played against Sir Bobby Charlton in the 1956 FA Youth Cup final - 10 years before they won the World Cup together.
Here, in his own words, Banks describes his humble beginnings hauling coal in Sheffield to the 1966 triumph and that save against Pele in 1970.
'It was an education you couldn’t buy' - Southall
BBC Radio 5 live
Former Wales and Everton goalkeeper Neville Southall has spoken about the time he worked with Gordon Banks, who he calls "the perfect goalkeeper".
"As I told my missus at the time, I couldn’t believe I got to train with him. It was fantastic for me to train and have a cup of tea with him and talk football. It was an education that you couldn’t buy anywhere in the world. When I worked with him, he worked hard on technical things, and he thought if your technique was right it wouldn’t matter about anything else.
"He had a fantastic temperament for big games. Sometimes you see people shout and scream, but he wasn’t like that. He was calm and did his job with incredible efficiency. For me he was the perfect goalkeeper."
'I'm not sure if they cheered for Pele or for me!' - Banks
BBC World Service
Gordon Banks also told BBC World Service's Sporting Witness about that save against Brazil.
"I was really pleased to see it drop behind the goal because I honestly thought it was a goal - and so did the crowd," he said.
"There was a bit of a roar around the ground but I'm not sure if it was for Pele or for me!"
You can listen to the podcast here
'Once a champion, always a champion'
'Good lad, we always need good keepers' - Banks' advice to youngster
Nick Smith
BBC News Online
Gordon Banks continued to be revered in Leicester having played for the club between 1959 and 1967.
And he offered a touching bit of advice to an aspiring goalkeeper.
Lee Marlow interviewed Banks while working at the Leicester Mercury and used the chance to get some advice for his son from the England legend.
Here's what he passed on...
Freedom of Stoke and Newcastle-under-Lyme
Gordon Banks was also awarded the freedom of Stoke-on-Trent in 2015.
He lived in neighbouring Newcastle-under-Lyme and they bestowed a similar honour on the 1966 World Cup winner last year.
'I will never forget how kind he was'
You've also been paying tribute to former England goalkeeper Gordon Banks. Here's a selection of your comments...
Mike: I remember as a kid going to watch the Stoke City and West Ham League Cup Semi replay at Old Trafford in 1972. I was a Man U supporter but wanted to see some of the World Cup legends. The security round the pitch was reduced and at the end of the game I ran on to the pitch and shook hands with Gordon Banks and Bobby Moore. I can still remember the excitement and pride of that night. RIP Gordon Banks
KingofKings: Banks with Yashin made every kid in the park want to be a goalkeeper. Before Banks no one wanted to be in goal.
Cookiekopite: As a child I lived on the east coast where I used to go swimming at a place called Golden Sands. On my way through the estate I saw a game going on and went over, only to discover it was a group training with Banks. I joined in and at the end we all lined up to take penalties against him. Those of who missed took another until we all scored. What a fantastic man - I will never forget how kind he was to us all.
Minute's silence at Stoke
Stoke players and staff have also taken a moment to remember the Championship club's former goalkeeper Gordon Banks today.