Live
Barcelona v Real Valladolid
viewing this page
Summary
- Kick-off: 19:45 (GMT)
- Barcelona top of La Liga, Real Valladolid 15th
- Barcelona four points clear of Atletico Madrid, who beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0
- Messi starts for Barcelona, Suarez on the bench
- Get involved: #bbceurofooty
Live Reporting
By Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Unstoppable?
Can anyone stop Barcelona? They are four points clear at the top of La Liga with a game in hand on second-placed Atletico Madrid.
Real Valladolid are hoping to gain a shock win at the Nou Camp tonight.