  1. Kick-off: 11:00 (GMT)
  2. Benzema starts for Real, Bale on the bench, Modric suspended
  3. Real Madrid third in La Liga; Girona 17th
  4. Real will go above Atletico Madrid into second with a win
By Michael Emons

All times stated are UK

  1. KICK-OFF

    Real Madrid 0-0 Girona

    We're under way.

  2. And at the bottom...

    Real Madrid v Girona (11:00 GMT)

    Girona are only one place and one point above the relegation zone, but will jump up to 15th with a shock win here.

    La Liga
  3. How they stand

    Here's the picture at the top of La Liga. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both won 1-0 yesterday, against Real Valladolid and Rayo Vallecano respectively, but Real will reclaim second with a victory today.

    La Liga
  4. Team news

    Real Madrid v Girona (11:00 GMT)

    Six changes for Real Madrid, with Gareth Bale only on the bench. Luka Modric is suspended, while Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio start up front.

    Girona
    For Girona, Douglas Luiz, on loan from Manchester City starts, as does former Middlesbrough striker Cristhian Stuani. Englishman Patrick Roberts, another player on loan from Manchester City, is on the bench.

  5. Hello

    Morning. The live football starts early today and it is a good one to get us going, with Real Madrid taking on Girona. Kick off is at 11:00 GMT, so let's catch up with the teams.

  6. Keeping in the hunt?

    Nine points off the lead, there is no room for error as Real Madrid look to keep themselves in La Liga title race.

    A home game against a struggling Girona side means it is a must-win for Real.

    Bernabeu
