Real Madrid v Girona

Six changes for Real Madrid, with Gareth Bale only on the bench. Luka Modric is suspended, while Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio start up front.

Girona Copyright: Girona

For Girona, Douglas Luiz, on loan from Manchester City starts, as does former Middlesbrough striker Cristhian Stuani. Englishman Patrick Roberts, another player on loan from Manchester City, is on the bench.