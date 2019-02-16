Listen: Tuesday's non-league commentaries

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. National League: AFC Fylde v Havant & Waterlooville - BBC Radio Solent
  2. National League: Boreham Wood v Wrexham - BBC Three Counties Radio & BBC Radio Wales
  3. National League: Ebbsfleet United v Hartlepool United - BBC Radio Kent
  4. National League: Maidstone United v FC Halifax Town - BBC Radio Kent
  5. National League South: Woking v Hemel Hempstead - BBC Surrey
  6. Select commentary at the top of the page