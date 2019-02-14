Live
Champions League reaction and football latest
- Goals from Son Heung-min, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente guide Spurs to victory over Borussia Dortmund
- Real Madrid beat Ajax with help from VAR
- Chelsea and Arsenal in Europa League action later on Thursday
How Spurs got the better of Dortmund
After a tight first half at Wembley, it took Spurs two minutes of the second half to make the breakthrough.
Son Heung-min netted with a side-foot volley from Jan Vertonghen's cross.
It was his ninth goal in 11 games in all competitions against Dortmund, more than he has against any other side in his senior club career.
Champions League joy for Spurs
There will be some happy Spurs fans around today.
Their side had a memorable 45 minutes at Wembley on Wednesday night as they swept aside Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League last 16 tie.
Mauricio Pochettino's men won 3-0 to put themselves in with a great chance of reaching the quarter-finals.
