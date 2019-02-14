Live

Champions League reaction and football latest

  1. Goals from Son Heung-min, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente guide Spurs to victory over Borussia Dortmund
  2. Real Madrid beat Ajax with help from VAR
  3. Chelsea and Arsenal in Europa League action later on Thursday
  Get Involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

By Elizabeth Hudson

  1. How Spurs got the better of Dortmund

    After a tight first half at Wembley, it took Spurs two minutes of the second half to make the breakthrough.

    Son Heung-min netted with a side-foot volley from Jan Vertonghen's cross.

    It was his ninth goal in 11 games in all competitions against Dortmund, more than he has against any other side in his senior club career.

  2. Champions League joy for Spurs

    There will be some happy Spurs fans around today.

    Their side had a memorable 45 minutes at Wembley on Wednesday night as they swept aside Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League last 16 tie.

    Mauricio Pochettino's men won 3-0 to put themselves in with a great chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

  3. Welcome

    Good morning and happy Valentine's Day (hope you remembered before now...)

    If you love football, stick with us for the next few hours and we'll make sure we deliver some special gifts to you.

