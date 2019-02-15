Live

Live - Europa League reaction and FA Cup news conferences

  1. Back pages

    Snap of the day...

    If ever a picture told a story......

    Alexandre Lacazette
  2. Back pages incoming....

    If you're an Arsenal fan, you may want to look away now as we bring you the best of the back pages.

    For Chelsea, it's a far brighter picture....

    Looks like some of you Arsenal fans are not in the best of moods this morning!

    Football Manager - Underworld: I don't always travel to Belarus on a Thursday, but when I do, its to lose to @FCBATE

    Evans: Thank you @Arsenal for handing most of us a proper banter day at the office as a result of our spectacular performance last night. I've been bantering Utd fans all week - should've known better!

    How's the banter in your office?

  4. FA Cup news conferences

    Scott Wagstaff
    Image caption: Will AFC Wimbledon need a prayer against Millwall?

    As well as reflecting on last night's action, we'll also be looking ahead to the FA Cup fifth round, with lots of managers and their trusty assistants speaking today ahead of the weekend's ties. Not sure many will be going to same lengths as AFC Wimbledon's Scott Wagstaff, above, but who knows?

    Here's a reminder of who plays who:

    Friday

    • QPR v Watford (19:45 GMT)

    Saturday

    • Brighton v Derby County (12:30 GMT)
    • AFC Wimbledon v Millwall (15:00 GMT)
    • Newport County v Manchester City (17:30 GMT)

    Sunday

    • Bristol City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (13:00 GMT)
    • Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace (16:00 GMT)
    • Swansea City v Brentford (16:00 GMT)

    Monday

    • Chelsea v Manchester United (19:30 GMT)
  5. Are Emery or Sarri the right managers for you?

    Unai Emery
    All in all, it was a mixed night for British clubs in the Europa League, as Celtic were beaten 2-0 by Valencia in their last-32 tie. Brendan Rodgers said "basic mistakes" cost his side as they face a mountainous task to try and stay in the competition next Thursday.

    But what did you make of Arsenal, Chelsea and Celtic's efforts?

    It's early days, of course, but are Unai Emery or Maurizio Sarri the right managers for your clubs? And where do you think the problems lie at the Emirates and Stamford Bridge?

    Let us know via #bbcfootball or text us on 81111.

  6. Sarri buys some breathing space

    Maurizio Sarri
    Yes, it was another night where more questions will be asked of Arsenal boss Unai Emery and the stock of former manager Arsene Wenger seems to have risen a couple of points.

    Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri won't be complaining, though.

    After speculation about his future following the 6-0 hammering at Manchester City, the Blues boss saw his side return to winning ways 2-1 at Malmo.

    The result might not have been be quite as thrilling as for the BATE Borisov coach, but it will keep the wolves from the door for a few days at least.

  7. Arsenal win was 'better than sex'

    Alexandre Lacazetter
    Beating Arsenal was 'better than sex' according to BATE Borisov head coach Alyaksey Baha after his side triumphed 1-0 in their Europa League last-32 tie last night.

    It was a grim night for the Gunners, who also had Alexandre Lacazette sent off.

    But top marks to Baha, who obviously has a spring in his step this morning.

    How's your Friday going so far?

    Alyaksey Baha
