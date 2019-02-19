Live
Man Utd brilliant; Sarri under pressure - reaction
Summary
- Man Utd ease to a 2-0 win over Chelsea
- Chelsea have lost exactly half of their past 10 games in all competitions
- Solskjaer has won 11 of his 13 games in charge of United
- GET INVOLVED: Should Chelsea give Sarri more time?
By Saj Chowdhury
Should Sarri be given more time to build his side?
So stick or twist?
Some didn't like Chelsea's approach against Man Utd, which Match of the Day analyst Alan Shearer suggested was slow.
But that is Sarri's style and it worked earlier in the season.
Also, he hasn't had much of a chance to bring in players to fit in with the way he wants the Blues to play.
Give him another window? Or ditch him if the side don't win any silverware this season?
It could be worse Maurizio...
Chelsea 0-2 Man Utd
...although not much.
It's tough being manager of one of those teams expected to win at least one trophy a year.
Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea were head and shoulders better than Manchester United a few weeks back, but look at those two now!
In his first season in charge the Italian is feeling the heat.
Yes, the Blues are out of the FA Cup and now in a fight just to take fourth spot in the Premier League, but they do have a Carabao Cup final coming up and they'll probably reach the last 16 of the Europa League.
So does Sarri deserve more time?