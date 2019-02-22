Premier League & Carabao Cup news conferences
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces the media first on Friday
- Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola up later
- Europa League last-16 draw at 12:00 GMT - Chelsea and Arsenal await their fates
- Have your say: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Live Reporting
By Laura Savvas and Elizabeth Hudson
All times stated are UK
Friday Feeling!
Would you look at that - the dream team of myself and Elizabeth are back in the hot seat(s) on this fine Friday morning.
To give you that #FridayFeeling, there are eight Premier League and Carabao Cup news conferences lined up today.
We'll be bringing you all the updates hot off the press, plus any other news you need to know.
Thanks for coming along for the ride.