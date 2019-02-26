Premier League news conferences & build-up

Ander Herrera
Summary

  1. 11 news conferences expected on Tuesday, including Man Utd and Spurs
  2. Cardiff v Everton, Huddersfield v Wolves, Leicester v Brighton (all 19:45 GMT)
  3. Newcastle v Burnley (20:00)
  4. Get Involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

By Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. Rodgers to Leicester?

    Herald Scotland

    Also in today's gossip column is the Guardian's story on Leicester City stepping up their attempts to hire Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers as their new manager.

    And the Herald Scotland have just tweeted this...

  2. Today's gossip

    And in that interview, Jose Mourinho says he wants his next job to be somewhere with the "right structure" because he "doesn't want an internal conflict".

    That is the main story in today's gossip column.

  3. Mourinho's first interview since Man Utd exit

    The Daily Telegraph

    While Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is due to face the media this morning, his predecessor Jose Mourinho has done his first newspaper interview since leaving Old Trafford in December.

    Telegraph sports page
    Copyright: Telegraph
  4. Post update

    We'll also have a look at today's papers and check on the fall-out from Chelsea's Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City... well, not so much the defeat itself but in particular that bizarre incident when goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga refused to be substituted towards the end of extra-time.

  5. Man Utd injury update

    So we should be able to bring you an early injury update from Old Trafford, where they were dropping like flies during the first half of Sunday's 0-0 draw with Liverpool.

  6. Good morning

    Good morning and thanks for joining us as we prepare for a full round of midweek Premier League fixtures.

    There are four games on Tuesday night with 11 news conferences expected today, looking ahead to tomorrow’s matches.

    First up are Bournemouth and Manchester United…

