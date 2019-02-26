Live
Rodgers poised to quit Celtic, with Lennon lined up
Summary
- Rodgers given permission to speak to Leicester
- Former Celtic boss Lennon favourite to take over in interim
- Kennedy to take charge for Wednesday's game with Hearts
- Scheduled news conference cancelled
Live Reporting
By Scott Mullen
All times stated are UK
'Come on Brendan, this stinks'
Former Celtic striker and BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton has had his say. Blimey.
Read all about it...
The Evening Times, Glasgow's local paper, with their breaking news special second edition.
Get Involved - Rodgers reaction
#bbcsportscot & BBC Sport Scotland Facebook page
David McCartney: If Brendan Rodgers was given any amount of freedom in the transfer market maybe he would stay. There's always a dreamier job, eh?
Kenny O’Hara: Regardless of the timing, I think Brendan Rodgers should leave Celtic with much appreciation and thanks of every Celtic fan. These days Scottish football teams can't make marquee signings but appointing someone like Rodgers as manager is as good as it gets. He will go down in the history books as the double treble manager.
Alex Munro: Happy. Right man for Leicester: good man manager, gets teams playing decent football and strong head for youth.
Ian Elston: Thank Brendan. Welcome Neil Lennon back till summer; invite Stevie Clarke to take over.
William Speirs: Obviously he was always going to leave. Only so much you can do on a limited budget. Good luck to him.
Was this Rodgers' last game in charge?
Celtic took apart Motherwell - eventually - on Sunday at Celtic Park. Will this stand as Rodgers' last game at Parkhead?
Reaction floods in as Celtic fans await news
Former Celtic midfielder Murdo MacLeod told BBC 5Live: "I’m shocked. I had a discussion about it last night, and I just felt it was too early towards the end of the season. But this is still too early if Brendan is going to go for three trebles in a row. I felt that he would go to the end of the season at the very worst to leave Celtic, but to go at this time is a shock.
"Managers always think there’s a different challenge somewhere else. Obviously he’s going to a club like Leicester, who is mid-table – albeit they were the Champions recently – but it won’t happen again for them we don’t imagine."
Lennon favourite for Celtic return
Former boss Neil Lennon is the clear favourite to return to Celtic and replace Brendan Rodgers, who has opened talks with Leicester City.Read more
'If he leaves it's a big loss for Scottish football' - Robinson
With five Scottish Premiership matches on tomorrow night, press conferences have been taking place around the country.
Fellow Northern Irishman Stephen Robinson, the Motherwell manager, was speaking to BBC Scotland's Jane Lewis at this morning's briefing at Fir Park.
"I have total respect for Brendan," he said. "If he leaves it's a big loss for Scottish football because I think he's a fantastic manager. I have no idea of (Brendan's) thought process behind the move (to Leicester).
"All I know is he's an exceptional manager and he's been very good to me. When I was having a difficult time he was the first person to pick up the phone, so I have the upmost respect for him, and it's a loss to Scottish football.
"When you win the trophies that he's won he's got to be good for the game to have managers like that in the game."
'My goal is to make our mark in Europe'
"I will give everything I have and do all I can to bring our supporters exciting, entertaining and winning football," said the Northern Irishman.
"The club has been in magnificent shape in recent years and has collected silverware regularly during this time.
"My objective now, of course, is to continue this work, to keep us at the top and again make our mark in Europe."
If you know your history...
Let's take you back to where it all started for Celtic and Rodgers.
It was 25 May 2016, the sun was splitting the skies and crowds gathered at Celtic Park in their thousands.
Following the departure of Ronny Deila - remember him? - the Scottish champions' supporters braced themselves for the Brendan Rodgers era to begin.
'Like telling Celtic fans Santa doesn't exist'
What a ridiculous claim, of course he does (Who else brings me my Little Mix calendar?), however, Scottish sport journalist Hugh Keevins sums things up quite nicely.
Could Neil Lennon be on his way back to Celtic?
While we are of course keeping an eye first and foremost on what happens with Brendan Rodgers and his discussions with Leicester City, it is worth noting growing rumours that former Celtic and Hibernian manager Neil Lennon could be the man to replace him. Even on a temporary basis.
During his four years as manager from 2010 to 2014, Lennon won three league titles and two Scottish Cups.
'I can see the attraction' - Levein
Where Celtic currently stand?
Celtic currently sit top of the Scottish Premiership, eight points ahead of Rangers and 13 points ahead of Aberdeen.
'I'm fully concentrated on Celtic'
Brendan Rodgers spoke to BBC Sportsound on Sunday before the club's victory over Motherwell, where he said: "My job is to concentrate on the football aspect, and that is with Celtic."
However, when asked about it again following the match, Rodgers refused to comment before ending the interview.
Rodgers was scheduled to be speaking to the press today ahead of their trip to Hearts tomorrow, but that has now been cancelled.
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Depending on how talks progress, it is not out of the question Brendan Rodgers could be at the King Power for Leicester's game against Brighton later today.
For guidance, the club say a Wednesday news conference is unlikely, with Thursday looking a more probably day for Rodgers to be unveiled.
Rodgers speaking to Leicester
News broke first thing this morning that Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was given permission by the club to speak to Leicester City about their vacant manager's post.
Celtic have recently released a statement, saying: "Celtic Football Club today confirmed that it has been approached by Leicester City FC to speak to Brendan Rodgers with regards to their current managerial vacancy.
"Brendan has indicated to the Club that this is an opportunity he wishes to investigate further and therefore, very reluctantly, the Club has granted him permission to speak to Leicester City."
Morning...
Good morning and thanks for joining us as we bring you all the latest at what is set to be a seismic day at Celtic.