Rodgers poised to quit Celtic, with Lennon lined up

David McCartney: If Brendan Rodgers was given any amount of freedom in the transfer market maybe he would stay. There's always a dreamier job, eh?

Kenny O’Hara: Regardless of the timing, I think Brendan Rodgers should leave Celtic with much appreciation and thanks of every Celtic fan. These days Scottish football teams can't make marquee signings but appointing someone like Rodgers as manager is as good as it gets. He will go down in the history books as the double treble manager.

Alex Munro: Happy. Right man for Leicester: good man manager, gets teams playing decent football and strong head for youth.

Ian Elston: Thank Brendan. Welcome Neil Lennon back till summer; invite Stevie Clarke to take over.

William Speirs: Obviously he was always going to leave. Only so much you can do on a limited budget. Good luck to him.